Bonnie Tyler, ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Icon, Dies at 75

Bonnie Tyler, the rock music icon known for songs like “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and “Holding Out for a Hero,” has died. She was 75.

“Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for,” her loved ones shared on Facebook early Thursday morning. “We will issue a further statement shortly but for now ask for privacy to deal with this tragedy.”

Tyler’s death came a month after she awoke from a medically induced coma upon being hospitalized in Faro following emergency intestinal surgery in May.

“We are pleased to share that Bonnie is no longer in a coma, but remains very unwell and in intensive care in hospital in Portugal,” her family shared in June. “We would like to thank everyone for the huge outpouring of love and support from all over the world that we have received for Bonnie and want to tell you that she is aware of, and very grateful for, your good wishes.”

Born Gaynor Hopkins on June 8, 1951, in Wales, Tyler received three Grammy nominations and three Brit Award nominations throughout her career. Other hits included “It’s a Heartache,” “Lost in France,” “More Than a Lover,” “Here She Comes,” “If You Were a Woman (And I Was a Man),” “Bitterblue,” “Believe in Me” and “Together,” just to name a few. The iconic singer released her final single, “Only Love,” in March.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Robert Sullivan.