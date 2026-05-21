Bruce Springsteen Derides ‘Small-Minded’ Ellisons and Trump in Colbert’s Penultimate ‘Late Show’ | Video

Bruce Springsteen was among the many famous faces who came out to support Stephen Colbert’s second-to-last show on Wednesday night, and he made his thoughts on the situation very clear. Just before starting his performance, the singer called out both President Trump, and Larry and David Ellison.

Springsteen was on hand to perform his new song “Streets of Minneapolis,” but before he properly launched into it after Colbert introduced him, he offered the CBS host some love.

“I am here in support tonight for Stephen, because you’re the first guy in America who’s lost his show because we got a president who can’t take a joke,” Springsteen said. “And because Larry and David Ellison feel they need to kiss his ass to get what they want.”

Though CBS insists the cancelation of “The Late Show” was a purely financial decision, many have doubted the truth of that, including several of Colbert’s final guests. Most point to the timing of the decision, which came as the Ellisons were finalizing their takeover of Paramount, the parent company of CBS. The two have also been vocal Trump supporters.

“Anyway, Stephen, these are small-minded people,” Springsteen continued. “They got no idea what the freedoms of this beautiful country are supposed to be about. This is for you.”

From there, Springsteen fully began his performance, which included projections of the words “RESISTANCE,” “TRUTH,” and “HOPE,” and lyrics directly calling out the president.

You can watch Bruce Springsteen’s full message and performance in the video above.