Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump Phone for Dropping ‘Made in America’ Promise: ‘Hey, That’s Close Enough’ | Video

After a 9-month delay, the golden Trump phone arrived this week, but noticeably missing one of its original promises. Don’t worry though, according to Stephen Colbert, it got “close enough.”

To kick off his penultimate monologue, the CBS host noted that he likes to give good news whenever he can, so he brought good news “for my MAGA viewers.” The announcement was the release of the Trump cell phone, which like most of the president’s decor, is gold plated.

“The only Trump item more disappointing after a nine-month wait was Eric,” Colbert joked.

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The late night host then briefly made like he was going to apologize to Eric Trump for the many jokes made at his expense over the years, turning to a side camera.

“You know, I’ve said a lot of mean things about Eric over the years…” Colbert started.

But, that’s where the thought ended. Instead, he moved right along to explain the disappointment of the phone.

“When they announced the phone last year, the Trumps promised it would be made in the USA,” he detailed. “But now that it’s here, brace yourself, it is no longer made in the USA. The website now just says ‘designed with American values in mind.’ Oh, that’s fine! That’s close!”

At that, Colbert’s audience promptly started booing, which he quickly shut down.

“No! Hey! Hey, that’s close enough, okay?” he placated. “It’s just like Arby’s’ slogan: ‘We have the meats – in mind.’”

You can watch Stephen Colbert’s full monologue in the video above.