BET announced on Friday that it has established the Chaka Khan Humanitarian Award, a new annual honor which will recognize musicians and cultural figures who have made outstanding contributions to humanitarianism, community service and social justice.

The announcement was made at the 2026 Soul Train Awards. The first award will be bestowed at next year’s 2027 Soul Train Awards.

The award will honor individuals “demonstrating a longstanding commitment to creating meaningful change, particularly through efforts supporting children’s welfare, women’s empowerment and marginalized communities,” per the press release. It is named in recognition of Khan’s “enduring dedication to advocacy and service, the honor celebrates artists whose impact extends beyond music and entertainment to improve the lives of others.”

“My music has given me a voice, but love has given me purpose,” the 11-time Grammy winner said at the awards show. “This award isn’t about me; it’s about all of us who believe in lifting others, holding each other up, and building a world where compassion lives. I’m grateful to everyone who walks that path and future generations to carry this forward.”

Khan, affectionately known as the Queen of Funk, founded the Chaka Khan Foundation in 1999. Initially focused on autism awareness and providing resources to underserved communities, the foundation later expanded its mission to support at-risk women and children, while continuing to champion inclusive support and vocational development programs for neurodiverse populations.

Friday’s Soul Train Awards also celebrated achievement in soul and R&B music, with Tyla winning R&B Song of the Year and Partynextdoor taking home the RNB X International Artist Award. Upcoming artist Elmiene won the New Soul Honor, while Durand Bernarr received the Soul Personified Honor.

Tributes were also held for DJ Sam Chapman, Dolly Parton and Freddie Jackson.

Khan, who also took home the Classic Soul Honor, returned to the stage to close the night with a show-stopping performance of “I’m Every Woman,” “Through the Fire” and “Chakzilla.”