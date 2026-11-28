Raye has been burning up the charts for over a year, but if you just discovered her talent during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, you’re in luck.

Here’s everything you need to know about the British singer-songwriter.

What is Raye’s real name?

Raye was born Rachel Agatha Keen on Oct. 24, 1997 to a Swiss-German/ Ghanaian mother and English father.

Her younger sisters Amma (Lauren Amma Keen) and Absolutely (Abby-Lynn Keen) are also singers.

Hold old is Raye?

Raye recently turned 29 years old on Oct. 24, 2026.

Why is Raye famous?

Before performing the opening musical number for the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with her sisters Amma and Absolutely, Raye had a breakout year in 2025.

Although she has been performing since she was a teen and released one solo and one studio album, Raye received the Best New Artist nomination at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in February. She was also nominated for Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical and Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical for Algorithm).

At the ceremony, she performed a medley with her fellow Best New Artist nominees, though she did not win any awards that night.

One month later at the 97th Academy Awards, Raye performed Adele’s “Skyfall” as part of a James Bond tribute.

In September, she released “Where Is My Husband!” (often mistakenly called “Where the Hell Is My Husband” from its lyrics). The catchy song peaked at No. 1 in her native U.K. and No. 11 in the United States and earned Raye a slew of award nominations.

“Where Is My Husband!” was the lead single off her second studio album “This Music May Contain Hope” released in March 2026. The album also spawned singles “Nightingale Lane” and “Click Clack Symphony.”

What Awards Has Raye Won?

Following her three Grammy nominations in 2025, RAYE earned another nod in 2026 for Best Music Film for “Live at the Royal Albert Hall,” but did not win.

Last month, she earned a staggering 11 nominations for the upcoming 2027 Grammys, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for “This Music May Contain Hope”; Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Where Is My Husband!”; Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals and Best Music Video for “Click Clack Symphony”; Best Dance Pop Recording for “Life Boat”; Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance for “I Hate the Way I Look Today”; and Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical.

Her 11 nominations tie her with Beyoncé for the most Grammy nominations by a female artist in a single year. The 69th Annual Grammy Awards will be held Feb. 7, 2027, at Crypto.com Arena.

Where can I find Raye online?

Raye has her own official artist page and active Instagram, Tiktok and Facebook accounts.

Where I can see Raye perform?

In addition to the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, which will air live on NBC and encore later that same day, Raye is currently touring.

Her next three appearances will be at the iHeart Jingle Balls in Fort Worth, Texas (Dec. 1), Los Angeles, Calif. (Dec. 4) and Rosemont, Ill. (Dec. 7).