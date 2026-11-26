The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is celebrating a major milestone, and you’ll want to tune in.

The big New York City spectacle typically starts bright and early on Thanksgiving Thursday and runs for three and a half hours. The parade is full of floats, musical performances and massive balloons of your favorite characters.

However, the timing has changed this year.

The annual event has been postponed due to severe weather. So with a lot of last minute swapping, here is everything you need to know about how to watch the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

What time does the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade start?

The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was originally supposed to start at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 26. For the first time ever, the entire event had to be pushed back due to severe weather and high winds.

The parade will now air on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Where can you watch and stream the parade?

The 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is available to watch on NBC and will be streaming live on Peacock.

What if I miss the parade?

No worries! An encore of the full parade will play on both NBC and Peacock at 2 p.m. ET.

Who is performing during the parade?

With 2026 being the 100th annual parade, there are big names slated to perform.

The expected performers are Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, Natasha Bedingfield, Baha Men, Blues Traveler, DEVO, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Feid, EJAE, Mckenna Grace, Indigo Girls, Icona Pop, JoJo, Wyclef Jean, Queen Latifah, Il Volo, Natalie Merchant, Jamie Miller, Ryan Peter Murphy, Leslie Odom Jr., Keke Palmer, Anthony Ramos, RIIZE, Smash Mouth, Jack McBrayer, Janet McTeer, Melissa Joan Hart, Holly Robinson Peete, Rodney Peete and Megan Hilty. There will also be a tribute to the late Dolly Parton during the performance.

Various cast members from “The Book of Mormon,” “Chicago,” “Aladdin,” “Hamilton,” “The Lost Boys,” “The Rocky Horror Show,” “Schmigadoon!” and “Wicked” will also be featured in a medley of the Broadway shows.