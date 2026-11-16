Raye Leads Grammy Nominations, Taylor Swift Ties Album of the Year Record

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Raye leads all artists in this year’s Grammy nominations with 11 total nods, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year — the latter two for smash hit “Where Is My Husband?”

Rosalía is close behind with 9 nominations in total, including Album of the Year for “LUX (Complete Works”) and Song of the Year and Record of the Year nominations for “Berghain.”