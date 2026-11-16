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Raye Leads Grammy Nominations, Taylor Swift Ties Album of the Year Record

It’s a woman’s world as Rosalía, Ella Langley, Olivia Rodrigo and more top the list of nominees

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023
raye
Raye (Getty Images)
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Raye leads all artists in this year’s Grammy nominations with 11 total nods, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year — the latter two for smash hit “Where Is My Husband?”

Rosalía is close behind with 9 nominations in total, including Album of the Year for “LUX (Complete Works”) and Song of the Year and Record of the Year nominations for “Berghain.”

Then Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo, Miranda Lambert and “Choosin’ Texas” singer Ella Langley follow in third with seven nominations each.

Taylor Swift also didn’t come up empty as she scored five nominations, including Album of the Year for “Life of a Showgirl” which ties the record for consecutive Album of the Year nominations with five. Swift was also nominated for Song of the Year for her “Toy Story 5” track “I Knew It, I Knew You” and Record of the Year for “The Fate of Ophelia.”

See the list of major Grammy nominations below.

Taylor Swift attends the 2026 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 11, 2026 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)
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Record Of The Year

“Man I Need” – Olivia Dean

“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley

I Just Might” – Bruno Mars

“WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” – RAYE

“the cure” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Berghain” – ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor

“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift

“Dracula” – Tame Impala With JENNIE

Album Of The Year

“Lost Weekend” – Phoebe Bridgers

“The Art of Loving” – Olivia Dean

“Dandelion” – Ella Langley

“The Romantic” – Bruno Mars

“THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.” – RAYE

“you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love” – Olivia Rodrigo

“LUX” (Complete Works) – ROSALÍA

“The Life of a Showgirl” – Taylor Swift

Song Of The Year

“Berghain” – Björk Guðmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters (ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor)

“Choosin’ Texas” – Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor, songwriters (Ella Langley)

“the cure” – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“hate that i made you love me” – Ariana Grande, Max Martin & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Ariana Grande)

“I Knew It, I Knew You (From Toy Story 5)” – Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Man I Need” – Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. & Zach Nahome, songwriters (Olivia Dean)

“Risk It All” – Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

“WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” – Rachel Keen & Mike Sabath, songwriters (RAYE)

Best New Artist

Angine de Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

SIENNA SPIRO

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Tony Berg

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Noah Goldstein

Miranda Lambert

Mike Sabath

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

RAYE

Joybeth Taylor

Theron Thomas

Best Asian Pop Music Performance

“Sunset Kiss” – BABYMETAL, Polyphia

“Unang Kilig” – BINI

“BANG BANG” – IVE

“404 (New Era)” – KiiiKiii

“YES” – LiSA

“VISA” – SB19

Best Pop Vocal Album

“The Art of Loving” – Olivia Dean

“petal” – Ariana Grande

“The Romantic” – Bruno Mars

“THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.” – RAYE

“you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love” – Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance Pop Recording

“Blue Moon”- Zara Larsson

“Danceteria” – Madonna

“Life Boat.” – RAYE

“DANCE…” – Slayyyter

“Too Easy” – Tinashe

Best Rock Performance

“Sarniezz” – Angine de Poitrine

“Lost Boys” – Phoebe Bridgers

“Trinidad” – Geese

“what’s wrong with me” – Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith

“In The Stars” – The Rolling Stones

Best Alternative Music Album

“I Must Be Dreaming” – Alabama Shakes

“Lost Weekend” – Phoebe Bridgers

“Music, Fashion, Film” – Charli xcx

“Getting Killed” – Geese

“The Mountain” – Gorillaz

“LUX (Complete Works)” – ROSALÍA

Best R&B Song

“Let Me” – Jahshua Brown, Darhyl Camper, Jr., Jeff Gitelman, Tiyon Mack, Victoria Monét & Branden Rowell, songwriters (Victoria Monét)

“My Muse” – Lazaro A. Camejo, Rob Gueringer, Nile Eugene Hargrove, Peter Lee Johnson, Marcus Clayton Paul, David Kenneth Phelps & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)

“Out The Window” – Antonio Dixon, Kehlani Parrish, Ashton Norful, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Talay Riley, songwriters (Kehlani)

“Pressha” – Adam Blackstone, Jill Scott & Vincent Tolan, songwriters (Jill Scott)

“What You Need” – Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)

Best Rap Song

“E85” – Derek Anderson, Aaron Paryce Cheung, Jaasu Mallory, Jacques Webster & Caleb Toliver, songwriters (Don Toliver)

“ErrTime” – Matthew Allen, Javaan Durrell Anderson, Belcalis Almanzar, Ronnie Jackson, James D. Steed & Jordan Thorpe, songwriters (Cardi B)

“girl, get up.” – Darius Scott, Jaylah Hickmon, Jahlil Gunter, Solána Rowe, Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith Jr. & Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, songwriters (Doechii Featuring SZA)

“LET ‘EM KNOW” – T.I. & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (T.I.)

“Spend Dat” – Caresha Romeka Brownlee, Akil King, Maurice Simmonds & Anthony Germaine White, songwriters (Yung Miami)

Traditional Pop Vocal Performance

“A Couple Minutes” – Olivia Dean

“For Good” – Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande

“Madwoman” – Laufey

“I Hate The Way I Look Today.” – RAYE

“all that’s left” – Nicole Zuraitis Featuring Gilad Hekselman

Best Contemporary Country Album

“Mount Pleasant” – Kelsea Ballerini

“Cherry Valley” – Carter Faith

“Dandelion” – Ella Langley

“Cloud 9” – Megan Moroney

“Middle of Nowhere” – Kacey Musgraves

Best Americana Performance

“Heartland” – Sara Bareilles

“Returning To Myself” – Brandi Carlile

“Sad and Beautiful World” – Mavis Staples

“Mill Town Flood” – Billy Strings

“Masks Off” – Jesse Welles

Best Latin Pop Album

“NO ME ARREPIENTO DE SENTIR TANTO” – KAROL G

“FEMME FATALE” – Mon Laferte

“MUDA” – Carín León

“¿Dónde Es El After?” – Rawayana

“Bendito Verano” – ELENA ROSE

Best African Music Performance

“Gratitude” – Asake

“Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)” – Angélique Kidjo & Ayra Starr

“No Tradition, No Africa” – King Ayisoba Featuring Rocky Dawuni

“Big Daddy” – Tems

“Jogodo” – Wizkid & Asake

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

“The Odyssey” – Ludwig Göransson, composer

“One Battle After Another” – Jonny Greenwood, composer

“Project Hail Mary” – Daniel Pemberton, composer

“Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” – Ludwig Göransson, composer

“Widow’s Bay” – David Fleming, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“House” [From “Wuthering Heights”] – John Cale & Charli xcx, songwriters (Charli xcx Featuring John Cale)

“I Knew It, I Knew You” [From “Toy Story 5”] – Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Need Someone” [From “The Pitt”] – Andrew Bird, songwriter (Andrew Bird, Gavin Brivik)

“No Place Like Home” [From “Wicked: For Good”] – Stephen Schwartz, songwriter (Cynthia Erivo)

“RUNWAY” [From “The Devil Wears Prada 2”] – Henry Walter, Jaylah Hickmon, Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, Stefani Germanotta, Jayda Love, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga, Doechii)

For a complete nominations list, visit here.

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Adam Chitwood

Adam is the Executive Editor of TheWrap. He joined in 2021 as Assistant Managing Editor for Audience after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website where he helped build and manage the site’s content strategy. As Assistant…

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