Cyndi Lauper Reminds Heckler to Not Mess With Her After Mid-Show Interruption: ‘I’m From Brooklyn’ | Video

Cyndi Lauper did not take too kindly to her Las Vegas residency being interrupted by a heckler Friday evening.

In a now viral video from Lauper’s Friday night performance at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the singer called out one attendee for interrupting her show, reminding them she was not to be crossed.

“I don’t know what the f–k you’re saying, hon,” Lauper said from the stage after trying to give a speech about her song, “Sally’s Pigeons.” “But please remember where you are, OK? Because if you’re trying to shade me, bitch, I’m gonna come for you. I’m from Brooklyn.”

She added: “And if I wanna f–king talk, I will do a tap dance if I f–king want. Sorry, that, of course, is not part of my people skills.”

While it wasn’t clear what exactly was said by the fan in-question, Lauper’s response suggested that the concertgoer was demanding the Grammy winner sing instead of going on with her pre-song address. Watch the incident play out below.

Lauper announced her first-ever Las Vegas residency in October of last year, when she joked the entertainment hub would be renamed “Cyn City” in the spring.

“Vegas will become ‘Cyn City’ next spring, when I bring my Girls Just Wanna Have Fun show to town for this special run, an opportunity for fans who missed my Farewell Tour to celebrate one last time,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

The residency kicked off Friday night and is set to run through May 2. The stop in Las Vegas comes eight months after Lauper concluded her 69-show Girls Just Want to Have Fun Farewell Tour, which wrapped back in August.