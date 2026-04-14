Phil Collins, Oasis, Wu-Tang Clan Among 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation shared the list of 2026 Inductees, with Phil Collins, Oasis and Wu-Tang Clan among those being honored.

The full list of inductees was announced live Monday evening on ABC and Disney+ by Ryan Seacrest and 2022 Inductee Lionel Richie during a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-themed episode of “American Idol.”

Keep reading for the full list of inductees.

Performer Category:

Phil Collins

Billy Idol

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

Oasis

Sade

Luther Vandross

Wu-Tang Clan

Early Influence Award:

Celia Cruz

Fela Kuti

Queen Latifah

MC Lyte

Gram Parsons

Musical Excellence Award:

Linda Creed

Arif Mardin

Jimmy Miller

Rick Rubin

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Ed Sullivan

The above group is set to be honored when the 2026 ceremony tapes on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. The ceremony will then debut in December on ABC and Disney+ — though a specific date was not shared.

Though the induction ceremony has taken place in Los Angeles the last several years, it is returning to Cleveland, Ohio, which is the permanent home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, for the 2027 ceremony.

“Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is music’s highest honor,” John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, said in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating these remarkable artists at this year’s ceremony — it’s going to be an unforgettable night.”

Per the announcement, in order to be eligible for induction, the individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. While Phil Collins, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan are all first-time nominees, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis and Sade have all been nominated in the past.