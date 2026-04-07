Actor Awards Set 2027, 2028 Dates at Netflix

Just hours after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced dates for the 99th and 100th Oscars ceremonies, the Actor Awards slated its 2027 and 2028 shows to match.

The 33rd Annual Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA will stream live on Netflix on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2027, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, according to the streamer. The 34th Annual Actor Awards, meanwhile, will be held on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2028.

Both Actor Awards ceremonies will take place exactly two weeks ahead of the Academy Awards for their respective years. This keeps with the two-week gap between the SAG-AFTRA awards show and the Academy’s ceremony observed in 2026.

The Producers Guild Awards announced their own dates less than an hour after the Actor Awards, with the 2027 PGA Awards taking place on Saturday, Feb. 27, and the 2028 PGA Awards set for Saturday, Feb. 19. This, too, resembles the awards timeline seen in 2026, with the PGA Awards happening one night before the Actor Awards and just over two weeks before the Oscars.

You can find other key dates for the 2027 PGA Awards below.

The 2026 Actor Awards predicted all four acting winners who would take the stage at the 98th Academy Awards, with Michael B. Jordan winning Best Actor for “Sinners,” Jessie Buckley winning Best Actress for “Hamnet,” Sean Penn winning Best Supporting Actor for “One Battle After Another,” and Amy Madigan winning Best Supporting Actress for “Weapons” at both ceremonies.

The Actor Awards gave “Sinners” the top prize for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, which is historically a less-than-reliable precursor for who will win Best Picture. That award at the Oscars eventually went to Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another,” which bested “Sinners” at most other ceremonies in the lead-up to the Academy Awards.

The Actor Awards marked a major turning point in the Best Actor race for the 2026 awards season. Going into the show, Timothée Chalamet had won Best Actor at both the Critics’ Choice Awards and the Golden Globes (for the Musical/Comedy division, with Wagner Moura winning for Drama), making him the heavy favorite. After he was toppled by Robert Aramayo for “I Swear” (which wasn’t nominated at this year’s Oscars and is eligible for next year) at the BAFTAs, awards season followers wondered whether Chalamet would solidify a lead at the Actor Awards or lose his frontrunner status altogether. Jordan’s win became a major sign that an Oscar was indeed coming his way.

Eligibility Period for 2027 Producers Guild Awards

Innovation Award: October 2, 2025 – October 1, 2026

Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Documentary Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures; Sports, Children’s, and Short Form: January 1, 2026 – December 31, 2026

Notice of Producing Credits Form Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, August 28, 2026

Television Programs (Television Series/Specials; Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures; Sports, Children’s, and Short Form): Friday, September 25, 2026

Innovation Award: Thursday, October 1, 2026

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Friday, October 9, 2026

Screener Submission Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, August 28, 2026

Nomination Polls Open

Sports, Children’s, and Short Form: Tuesday, November 24, 2026

Television Series/Specials and Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures: Thursday, December 17, 2026

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Monday, December 21, 2026

Nomination Polls Close

Sports, Children’s, and Short Form: Wednesday, December 9, 2026

Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures: Thursday, January 7, 2027

Nominees Announced

Innovation Award & Documentary Motion Pictures: Tuesday, December 8, 2026

Sports, Children’s, and Short Form: Friday, December 11, 2026

Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures: Friday, January 8, 2027

Final Polls Open

Sports, Children’s, and Short Form: Monday, January 18, 2027

Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Documentary Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures: Friday, January 22, 2027

Final Polls Close

Sports, Children’s, and Short Form: Monday, February 8, 2027

Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Documentary Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures: Friday, February 19, 2027