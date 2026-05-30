Frankie Valli Takes the Rest of the Year Off From Touring to Focus on His Health

Frankie Valli, the Four Seasons frontman who has kept up touring at the age of 92, announced on social media Friday that he will be taking the rest of the year off for health-related reasons.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint the folks who have purchased tickets to my shows, but I have decided to take the rest of the year off from touring to focus on my health,” Valli said on social media. “I’m looking forward to getting healthy and seeing you all again soon. Thank you for all your good wishes.”

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Valli didn’t specify any particular ailments causing him to put his touring on hold, nor did he shut the door on returning to the road at a later date. The performer already postponed some Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons shows in April scheduled for New Jersey and Pennsylvania, initially pushing them for later in the year. Those dates have now been taken off the schedule entirely for the year.

The musician, whose story was dramatized in the musical “Jersey Boys,” is known for such songs as “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man” and other doo-wop hits. He is also known for continuing to tour late into his old age, with his most recent show being a Temecula concert back in February.

But videos of Valli have gone viral on social media in the past, with users expressing concern for the singer’s health. Fans and friends responded supportively to Valli’s announcement on Instagram, encouraging the musician to take the time he needs to get back in good health.

“Hi Frankie, sending you strength and wishes for healing and comfort!

Your sax player Rick,” shared user rickkellersax on Instagram.