Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Encourages ICE Agents to ‘Quit That Sh–ty Job’ | Video

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong told ICE agents to “quit that sh–ty job you have” during a Friday night pre-Super Bowl party. The band will also perform Sunday during the Super Bowl pre-game.

“To all the ICE agents out there, wherever you are,” Armstrong said at one point during the show. “Quit your sh–ty-ass job. Quit that sh–ty job you have.”

GREEN DAY’s @billiejoe: “This goes out to all the ICE agents — quit that shitty job… because when this is over, Noem/Miller/Vance/Trump will drop you like a bad habit.” pic.twitter.com/LYeCqC8a5K — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) February 7, 2026

He also warned that key members of the Trump administration, including the president, will not be around to support ICE agents for long.

“Because when this is over — and it will be over at some point in time — Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller, JD Vance, Donald Trump, they’re gonna drop you like a bad f–king habit. Come on [over to] this side of the line,” Armstrong added.

The singer also changed lyrics to some of the band’s hit songs. He swapped “the representative from California has the floor” from “Holiday” to “the representative from Epstein Island has the floor” and dedicated the song to Minneapolis.

The band was hosted at an invitation-only event on San Francisco’s Pier 29 on the Embarcadero.

In addition to a pre-game performance from Green Day, Charlie Puth will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Coco Jones will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and Brandi Carlisle will perform “America the Beautiful.” Bad Bunny will play the Super Bowl halftime show.

This year’s Super Bowl will be held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will begin at 6:30 p.m. EST.