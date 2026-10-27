Jay-Z to Headline 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rap superstar Jay-Z, whose company Roc Nation produces the Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show, will headline the 2027 musical interlude.

The rapper, known for hits “99 Problems,” “Big Pimpin,’” and “Empire State of Mind,” will take the stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027 for Super Bowl LXI. The NFL confirmed Jay-Z as the halftime performer to the New York Times on Monday.

“Thirty years of music, work and culture on the world’s biggest stage,” Jay-Z said in a statement to the outlet. “This run continues to be a dream come true.”

Jay-Z’s company Roc Nation took over producing the Super Bowl halftime show in 2019, producing performances that featured Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, The Weeknd, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar and (most recently) Bad Bunny. However, the 2027 halftime show will mark the first time Jay-Z has performed midway through the big game.

His wife, Grammy winner and chart-topper Beyoncé, has performed during the Super Bowl halftime show twice. She first took the stage in 2013, when she headlined the halftime show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La. It was during this performance that she briefly reunited with her Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Beyoncé then appeared as a guest performer during Coldplay’s headlining act in 2016, popping up for a surprise appearance at Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Yet, as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told the Times, it was always the organization’s hope that Jay-Z would one day take the Super Bowl halftime stage.

“When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that Jay-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him,” he said. “I couldn’t be more excited for fans around the world to experience the artistry, creativity and cultural impact he will bring to the Super Bowl stage.”

Puck first reported word of Jay-Z’s Super Bowl performance.