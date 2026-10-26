Netflix Taps Former Apple Exec Steve Wilson to Lead Podcast Division

Netflix tasked former Apple executive Steve Wilson to lead the streamer’s podcasting division, TheWrap has learned.

Bloomberg first reported the executive’s appointment Monday, which comes just over a week after Peter Rice replaced Bela Bajaria as the streamer’s chief content officer.

Wilson spent nearly 15 years at Apple from 2006 to 2020, where he was one of the earliest members of the Apple Podcasts team. He previously served as the chief strategy officer for Daylight Media, formerly named QCODE, from 2020 to 2026.

“If you’ve worked with me for any amount of time, you know I’m happiest building,” Wilson wrote in a LinkedIn post, announcing his exit from Daylight last month. “I’ve been thinking a lot about what creators actually need from platforms, and about community and in-person at a moment when trust online is thin. More soon.”

QCODE created original scripted podcasts, including “The Prophecy” with Kerry Washington, “Carrier” starring Cynthia Erivo and “Blackout” with Rami Malek.

More to come…