Jon Bon Jovi Cuts NYC Concert Short Due to Health Issue, Vows to Reschedule Show

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Jon Bon Jovi cut his Thursday performance at New York City’s Madison Square Garden short due to a health issue.

The Bon Jovi frontman suddenly ended his show at the famed arena Thursday night, bringing his concert to a close after about 90 minutes.

“Don’t throw away your ticket stubs I’m going to figure something out okay, don’t [fear],” Bon Jovi told the crowd, according to People. “Just hang onto it, I’m going to figure out how to reschedule.”

He then told attendees that he was going to have to “cool it for a night,” but assured that he was feeling “great” and promised to see the fans “again soon.”

Bon Jovi’s rep later confirmed that the rocker was battling a sinus infection, which is why he was forced to end the eighth show of his residency at Madison Square Garden sooner than planned.

“Jon Bon Jovi spoke from stage and told fans he has been battling a sinus infection which led to the show’s early ending,” the spokesperson said in a statement to media. “As part of the Bon Jovi residency at Madison Square Garden, Jon has said numerous times that it has been a joy to return to live shows for the band. Updated information will be available shortly.”

🚨Bon Jovi Forever Tour Update



July 23, 2026



Prayer w/ Pat Monahan



Video Credit: Michele Bloom#BonJovi pic.twitter.com/Bd2IuFQ49f — Jerry Braden (@Jerrybraden92) July 24, 2026

Bon Jovi’s sold-out residency at the Garden marked a comeback to performing for the singer, who had taken a four-year break after undergoing major vocal cord surgery in the summer of 2022. The residency features Bon Jovi performing alongside original bandmates Tico Torres and David Bryan, as well as Hugh McDonald, John Shanks, Phil X and Everett Bradley. Thursday’s concert also included Train frontman Pat Monahan, who helped the singer with the higher parts of the anthem.

You can watch the duet above.