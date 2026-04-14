Kanye West could be blocked from performing in France in June following a ban from entering the United Kingdom for the Wireless Festival, where he was set to hit the stage in July.

French authorities are exploring options for how the country can legally bar the American musician from performing at a June concert in Marseille, according to multiple reports. But according to French newspaper Le Monde, local authorities in France can only ban a concert “under strict conditions, if statements at the event risk constituting a criminal offense and if public order is threatened.”

Nevertheless, Marseille mayor Benoit Payan previously shared that he is not in favor of West performing in the city due to his past antisemitic comments.

“I refuse to let Marseille be a showcase for those who promote hatred and unapologetic Nazism,” mayor of Marseille, Benoit Payan, previously said back on March 4.

Je refuse que Marseille soit une vitrine pour ceux qui promeuvent la haine et le nazisme décomplexé.

Kanye West n’est pas le bienvenu au Vélodrome, notre temple du vivre-ensemble et de tous les Marseillais. — Benoît Payan (@BenoitPayan) March 4, 2026

Last week, the Wireless Festival organizer’s managing director asked that people offer “forgiveness and hope” to Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after the rapper’s headlining bill at the major annual London music fest prompted primary co-sponsor Pepsi and others to withdraw their longstanding support. Diageo, owner of Johnnie Walker and Captain Morgan, Rockstar and PayPal also pulled out of the festival. The Wireless Festival in the U.K. has since been canceled.

“Having had a person in my life for the last 15 years who suffers from mental illness, I have witnessed many episodes of despicable behaviour that I have had to forgive and move on from,” wrote Melvin Benn, managing director of U.K. promoter Festival Republic, in a Monday statement to Variety. “If I wasn’t before, I have become a person of forgiveness and hope in all aspects of my life, including work.”

Benn noted that he is Jewish and lived in a kibbutz that was attacked on October 7th, and acknowledged Ye’s previous statements about Jews and Nazis, calling the sentiments “abhorrent.” The Wireless Festival still lists Ye as the headliner, and the since-exited brands were no longer featured on its website and Instagram page.

“We are not giving him a platform to extol opinion of whatever nature, only to perform the songs that are currently played on the radio stations in our country and the streaming platforms in our country and listened to and enjoyed by millions,” Benn said.

Ye acknowledged his statements and strange behavior in a January apology in the Wall Street Journal in January, writing, “I am not a Nazi or an antisemite” and “I love Jewish people.” He has since kicked off a comeback tour in the U.S., having just played two sold-out nights at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.