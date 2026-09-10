Kelly Clarkson Is Still Cranky About Anne Hathaway Beating Her on Her Own Song: ‘Thinking She Was Tipped Off’

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It’s been four years since Anne Hathaway went viral for showing up Kelly Clarkson on her own song, but it would appear that Clarkson herself is still a bit cranky about it.

In a new interview with Betches released on Wednesday, Clarkson took the “How online are you?” challenge, and for the most part, proved that she is in fact not online much. But, one aspect of the interview involved trivia, and the first trivia question was about her. As the host asked Clarkson what song Hathaway beat her on, the singer didn’t even let the question be asked in full.

“Since U Been Gone,” Clarkson cut off, with a shake of her head. “I’m thinking she was tipped off.”

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For those unfamiliar, this incident occurred back in 2022, when Clarkson and Hathaway played a game of “Sing That Name That Tune.” The premise was simple enough: the band would play a song, the contestants had to figure out what song it was, and then jump in and sing the correct lyrics.

Hathaway largely dominated the game, prompting Clarkson to scold her house band: “Can you play a fricking song I’ll know?!”

So, they did. They played “Since U Been Gone,” but Clarkson didn’t recognize it. Instead, Hathaway jumped in, crushed the performance, and Clarkson fell to the floor.

“Should I just quit?!” Clarkson said at the time. “This is embarrassing!”

To this day, the video clip of the encounter is no longer available on the official “Kelly Clarkson Show” YouTube page.