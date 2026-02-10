Kid Rock Reacts to Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Didn’t Understand Any of It’ | Video

Kid Rock responded to Bad Bunny’s competing halftime show the day after Super Bowl LX, telling Fox News’ Laura Ingraham with a laugh, “Like most people, I didn’t understand any of it!”

It was for that reason that the MAGA rocker headlined his own halftime show alternative with Turning Point USA (to diminishing streaming results) on Sunday: Conservative pundits took issue with Bad Bunny being the first Spanish-language solo headliner at the Super Bowl — just a week after his historic Grammy win for Album of the Year, no less.

But Kid Rock insisted that he didn’t have any real issue with Bad Bunny and that he’s glad to see he was having a good time.

“I saw there’s a lot of dancers and a lot of big to-do stuff. And, you know, he said he wanted to have a dance party, it looked like he had one,” Kid Rock told Ingraham on Monday’s “The Ingraham Angle.”

“Not my cup of tea, but I don’t fault that kid for doing the Super Bowl, getting in front of a global audience,” he continued. “I fault the NFL for putting him in that position and Turning Point for having to come out and have an alternative for people to watch. It’s just — poor kid.”

Ingraham then took mild objection to that descriptor: “Poor rich kid,” she corrected.

“Poor rich kid,” Kid Rock agreed. “I think he’s doing all right.”

Watch the full exchange below:

Ingraham: What did you think of Bad Bunny?



Kid Rock: I didn’t understand any of it. I fault the NFL for putting him in that position and turning point for having to come out and have an alternative for people to watch. pic.twitter.com/cmFzHyDHTM — Acyn (@Acyn) February 10, 2026

As TheWrap reported Monday, Turning Point USA’s “All-American” Super Bowl halftime show reached over 20 million views on YouTube in next-day data, tracking well behind Bad Bunny’s performance on the streaming platform.

The Turning Point USA show, which featured performances from Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett, hit 20.56 million views on YouTube as of Monday morning. For comparison, the YouTube stream of Bad Bunny’s official Super Bowl halftime performance racked up 41 million views as of this writing, though that doesn’t include figures from the show’s broadcast on NBC and Peacock, which are expected to land on Tuesday.