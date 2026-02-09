Turning Point USA Halftime Show Trails Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl on YouTube With 20 Million Views

Turning Point USA’s “All-American” Super Bowl halftime show reached over 20 million views on YouTube in next-day data, tracking well behind Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance on the streaming platform.

The Turning Point USA show, which featured performances from Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett, hit 20.12 million views on YouTube as of Monday morning. For comparison, the YouTube stream of Bad Bunny’s official Super Bowl halftime performance racked up 28.43 million views as of this writing, though that doesn’t include figures from the show’s broadcast on NBC and Peacock, which are expected to land on Tuesday.

Viewership for both performances are still growing on YouTube, but the majority of views for the Super Bowl will come in via live-viewing across NBC and Peacock. For reference, Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 halftime show set a new record as the most-watched Super Bowl halftime performance in history with 133.5 million viewers.

The YouTube figures also don’t account for the entirety of viewing for the Turning Point USA show, with the show also streaming on Rumble as well as on several conservative linear channels like Sinclair Broadcast’s Charge! on Samsung Plus, Youtube TV, Hulu, sling as well as Daily Wire+, TBN, Real America’s Voice, NTD

and OANN.

Turning Point USA could not be reached for exact viewing figures. This story will be updated as further viewing information becomes available.

The show was meant to stream on X as well, but the organization claimed it could not be aired due to “licensing restrictions,” Turning Point USA wrote in a Sunday X post.

The Turning Point USA show was announced as a counter-programming option to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, with the organization touting the show as “All-American,” as Bad Bunny makes history as the first Spanish-language Latin solo artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

“The All-American Halftime Show is an opportunity for all Americans to enjoy a halftime show with no agenda other than to celebrate faith, family, and freedom,” Turning Point spokesman Andrew Kolvet said a the release.

The performers for Turning Point USA paled in comparison to the star power brought in by Bad Bunny, who invited Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin to perform alongside him while bringing A-listers like Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Cardi B, Jessica Alba and Alix Earle to the football field to dance and sing along.