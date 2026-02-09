Pete Hegseth Introduces Turning Point USA’s All-American Halftime Show: ‘The Things That Really Matter’

“This one’s for you, Charlie.”

That’s how Turning Point USA kicked off their All-American Halftime Show on Sunday, mostly making good on their promise to offer counter-programming to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Show — just not on X, due to a licensing issue.

Brantley Gilbert, Gabby Barrett, Lee Brice and Kid Rock took a stage shortly before the “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” musician performed at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. They were supported beforehand via a video message from the Secretary of Defense.

“From the War Department, we salute Turning Point USA and every American who still believes freedom is worth defending,” Pete Hegseth said in the clip. “Thank you for your courage as an organization, your clarity and your leadership, and for this Halftime Show that the War Department is proud to support.”

“This year, we mark 250 years since a band of citizens pledged their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor. For two-and-a-half centuries, Americans have answered that call on farms and factory floors and shipyards and labs, in cockpits and fox holes and in every uniform our nation has worn. Freedom is not automatic,” he continued. “It is defended by a strong nation and a ready force, and that’s our job. To our troops, our veterans and the families who serve alongside them, we see you, we thank you, and we’ve got your back. So I hope you’re enjoying this game. Happy Freedom 250, the things that really matter. God bless our warriors and God bless our great republic.”

Charlie Kirk’s non-profit organization further touted their offering as “a one-of-a-kind halftime event celebrating American culture, Freedom and Faith.”

Gilbert was first, performing “Real American” and “Dirt Road Anthem”; Gabby Barrett was second, performing “I Hope” and “The Good Ones”; Lee Brice was third, performing “Drinking Class,” “Killed the Man” and “Hard to Love”; Kid Rock went fourth, performing “Bawitdaba” and a cover of “‘Til You Can’t.” The set finished with another tribute to Charlie Kirk.

Play video

However, things did not go off without a hitch, as TPUSA announced before the Big Game: “Due to licensing restrictions, we are unable to stream The All-American Halftime Show on X. Head on over to our YouTube channel tonight around 8PM ET to watch the full show.” Just under 5 million people were tuned in on YouTube during the show.

It’s worth noting, as President Barack Obama did, that Bad Bunny is indeed an American citizen himself, being from Puerto Rico. “From one natural-born U.S. citizen to another, have a great Benito Bowl,” his foundation shared on X.

“We’re approaching this show like David and Goliath,” Kid Rock said in a prior statement. “Competing with the pro football machine and a global pop superstar is almost impossible – or is it?”

In addition to YouTube, the All-American Halftime Show was available to stream on Daily Wire+, Real America’s Voice, TBN, CHARGE!, The National News Desk, NTD.com and OAN News.