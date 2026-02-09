Home > Media & Platforms > TV

Turning Point USA’s All-American Halftime Show Won’t Play on X Due to ‘Licensing Restrictions’

The Charlie Kirk-founded conservative organization is set to air counter-programming to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, featuring Kid Rock

Donald Trump, Kid Rock, Elon Musk (Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty)

Turning Point USA will no longer stream its counter-programming Halftime Show on X due to licensing restrictions.

The conservative organization, co-founded by Charlie Kirk, made the announcement on its X account Sunday afternoon, directing users to watch The All-American Halftime Show on YouTube.

Turning Point noted that its halftime show is an “opportunity for all Americans to enjoy a halftime show with no agenda other than to celebrate faith, family and freedom.” The programming directly competes with Bad Bunny in the official Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show and sold as a more MAGA-friendly option for the midway point of the game.

Turning Point USA did not return TheWrap’s request for comment.

Kid Rock will lead the halfitme show joined by Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett. It will be available to watch on TPUSA’s social accounts, Daily Wire+, Real America’s Voice, TBN, CHARGE!, The National News Desk, NTD.com and OAN News.

“We’re approaching this show like David and Goliath,” the “All Summer Long” singer said. “Competing with the pro football machine and a global pop superstar is almost impossible – or is it?”

President Trump slammed the NFL over its decision to hire Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl LX halftime show performer in October, saying that he doesn’t know who the Grammy-winning reggaeton musician is.

Bad Bunny will host the halftime show after making history as the first Spanish-language artist to win album of the year at the Grammy Awards. While accepting his award for Best Música Urbana Album, Bad Bunny used his speech to call out ICE and reiterate the importance of leading with love instead of hate.

Musician Kid Rock performs on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
