President Donald Trump slammed the NFL over its decision to hire Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl LX halftime show performer, even saying that he doesn’t know who the Grammy-winning reggaeton musician is.

“I’ve never heard of him, I don’t know who he is,” Trump said of Bad Bunny during a Monday appearance on Newsmax’s “Greg Kelly Reports.” “I don’t know why they’re doing it. It’s, like, crazy. And then they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

On Sept. 28, Bad Bunny shared the big news that he would be taking the Super Bowl stage in February. While Trump may not “know” him,” the entertainer has 49 million Instagram followers. That’s not to mention he has over 107 billion streams on Spotify as of this year.

Nevertheless, Trump questioned why the NFL would make the decision, which is a choice the league makes as part of a collaboration with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. Roc Nation has produced the NFL’s past six halftime shows after entering into a deal in 2019 to serve as the league’s live entertainment strategist.

The president also skewered a new kickoff rule implemented this year by the NFL in an effort to reduce concussions. What’s known as the Dynamic Kickoff is designed to “resemble a typical scrimmage play by aligning players on both teams closer together and restricting movement to reduce space and speed,” according to the NFL.

“And while we’re at it, I’d like to change the kickoff rule, which looks ridiculous, where the ball is kicked and the ball is floating in the air and everyone’s standing there watching it,” Trump said Monday. “It’s ridiculous. It’s not any safer than the regular kickoff. I think it looks, it just looks so terrible. I think it really demeans football, to be honest with you. It’s a great game, but it demeans football.”

Bad Bunny is one of the biggest musical artists working today, but his planned Super Bowl halftime show has still been met with criticism from Trump and his allies. U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem recently assured that ICE will be present at the Feb. 8 game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, to potentially round up undocumented fans of Bad Bunny.

“The Department of Homeland Security is responsible for keeping it safe,” Noem said. “I have the responsibility for making sure everybody goes to the Super Bowl, has the opportunity to enjoy it and to leave — and that’s what America’s about.”