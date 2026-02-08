Green Day and Charlie Puth Kick Off Super Bowl LX With Former MVPs and ‘American Idiot’

Bad Bunny may be headlining the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on Sunday, but he’s not the only superstar performer bringing music to the Big Game.

That’s because Coco Jones, Green Day, Brandi Carlile and Charlie Puth all shared their talents before kickoff between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Billie Joe Armstrong and his band performed their hits “Holiday,” “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” and “American Idiot,” as well as an instrumental of “Good Riddance,” and were joined by nine of the sport’s most famous MVPs: Steve Young, Jalen Hurts, Lynn Swann, Emmitt Smith, Eli Manning, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Joe Montana and Jerry Rice.

They were followed by Brandi Carlile, who performed “America the Beautiful,” and preceded by Coco Jones, who performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during the Peacock pregame.

Charlie Puth was last to perform before the coin toss, giving a rousing rendition of the United States’ National Anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner.” He was joined by a gospel choir and a sign language interpreter.

Elsewhere, Jon Bon Jovi and Chris Pratt were also on-hand to announce the starting lineups for both NFL teams.