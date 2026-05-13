Netflix Takes ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ on Tour With Global Concert Experience

The Honmoon has been thoroughly sealed on-screen, thanks to the record-breaking viewership numbers of Sony Pictures Animation’s “KPop Demon Hunters,” but now it’s time to seal it in real life. To do so, Huntr/x is hitting the road.

During Netflix’s Upfront presentation on Wednesday afternoon, the streamer announced a partnership with AEG Presents to launch a “KPop Demon Hunters” global concert tour experience. It’s set to be a “live experience that will bring elements of the two-time Oscar-winning film to life in spectacular ways.”

Exact dates and cities are still to come, but fans can join the waitlist now.

“KPop Demon Hunters” is the most popular film on Netflix, reaching more than 500 million views since its debut in June 2025, and picking up several awards along the way.

The film took home two Academy Awards earlier this year, for Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Song (“Golden”) – the first K-pop song to ever win in the category. The soundtrack was also the biggest soundtrack of last year, earning a Grammy and hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

“It took a lot of time, and thought, and blood, sweat and tears to really build these songs vocally,” Rei Ami, the singing voice of Zoey, told TheWrap last year.

“It’s just so beautiful to watch them completely immerse themselves in the music.”