John Stamos, Carnie Wilson and more paid tribute to late Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love following his passing at the age of 85 on Saturday.

Love’s representative confirmed the Beach Boys frontman’s death in a statement to media on Saturday, writing, “With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family.”

“An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians,” she continued. “We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans.”

No cause of death was shared at the time.

Following this news, Stamos took to social media to lead the tributes to his longtime friend and frequent collaborator.

“Tonight, I’ll cry myself to sleep. I can’t remember the last time I did that,” the “Full House” alum wrote on Instagram. “I’ve spent so much of my life celebrating the joy that he brought.”

He added: “Now I’m realizing that the deeper the joy, the deeper the sorrow. It’s been a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much.”

Stamos has a long history with the Beach Boys, having played alongside Love for over four decades. The music icon even officiated Stamos’ wedding to wife Caitlin McHugh in 2018, prompting Stamos to write, “Mike didn’t just give me a place in his band. He gave me a place in his life.”

The actor wasn’t alone in paying tribute to Love, as Carnie Wilson, the daughter of the late Brian Wilson, also penned a tribute to her father’s cousin and former bandmate on social media on Saturday.

“Rest in Peace Mike. You were an amazing writer,” she wrote. “Daddy loved you and he cherished the songs you wrote together. You were Cousins and no one can penetrate that bond … I hope you are up in heaven singing with your three first Cousins … My Daddy Brian and my Uncles Carl and Dennis.”

As she concluded her message, she remembered Love as an “icon” that “never ever stopped.”

“I bet you will still keep going wherever you are,” she added.

Love’s passing comes over a month after Stamos alerted fans that the singer was “facing serious health challenges” ahead of a show in Nashville. He had just returned to the stage a night prior after a three-month break.

“Mike is a fighter,” he wrote at the time. “We don’t know what tomorrow brings. But we have tonight.”

For more tributes for Love, keep reading.

The Beach Boys will always be absolute legends who truly moved the culture.



Their music captures the quintessentially optimistic American spirit. Pure bliss.



Rest in Peace, Mike Love 🎶🕊️ pic.twitter.com/4l0YIYWOM9 — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) November 29, 2026

God only knows what the world would have sounded like without Mike Love. I’m heartbroken to learn that my friend has passed away. Mike was an American icon, and for more than 60 years his music with The Beach Boys sent good vibrations to generations of fans. Over the past few… pic.twitter.com/5ZLXMlf9RP — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 29, 2026