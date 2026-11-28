Donald Trump Jr. took aim at Netflix after the streamer used a same-sex kissing scene from “The Hunting Wives” to promote the show’s second season on Thanksgiving.

The streamer shared a clip Thursday featuring Brittany Snow and Malin Åkerman, who play Sophie O’Neil and Margo Banks, kissing in bed. The post was captioned “This Thanksgiving plate.”

Trump Jr. responded to the post on X, writing, “What is wrong with you??? It’s Thanksgiving.”

What is wrong with you??? It’s Thanksgiving. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 26, 2026

Netflix didn’t appear interested in toning down its promotional approach following Trump Jr.’s reaction. The streamer shared another clip from the series later that day, this time featuring Dermot Mulroney and Evan Jonigkeit as their characters discussed their wives’ relationship. Netflix captioned the second post, “Happy Thanksgiving?”

The posts coincided with the Thanksgiving Day release of all eight episodes of “The Hunting Wives” Season 2. The series, based on May Cobb’s 2021 novel, followed Sophie as she relocated from Boston to a wealthy East Texas community, where she became involved with Margo and her tight-knit circle of friends.

Trump Jr.’s criticism drew a range of responses on X. Some users questioned why he was spending the holiday monitoring Netflix’s social media, while others shared their love for the show.

The rollout was in keeping with the show’s embrace of its pretty provocative subject matter. “The Hunting Wives” became a breakout hit after its first season premiered in July 2025, with its mix of murder, infidelity and increasingly complicated relationships helping it find a strong audience on Netflix.

Season 2 finds the women on the outs before old secrets and new threats bring them back together. The returning cast also includes Chrissy Metz, Katie Lowes, Jaime Ray Newman and George Ferrier.

“The Hunting Wives” is streaming on Netflix.