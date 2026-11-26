The following story contains spoilers for “The Hunting Wives” Season 2.

“The Hunting Wives” showrunner Rebecca Cutter knew exactly the woman she needed to play the biker gang’s head honcho Zelda for Season 2 of her Netflix series.

Cutter created the role for Dale Dickey. When the “Widow’s Bay” star got the call, she assumed she probably wasn’t from Margo (Malin Ackerman)’s reformed, uppity life.

“I’m not a socialite. I must be from Margo’s past, from the trailer park,” Dickey told TheWrap of her initial thoughts on the gig.

The Emmy nominee plays Zelda. She leads a mostly male group of bikers with a passion for vengeance. Zelda makes an ultimatum with Margo Banks as she’s on the hunt for her brother Kyle. What Zelda doesn’t know is that Kyle is dead.

It’s later discovered that Zelda’s granddaughter is Elly. She believed that Kyle was the one who got her pregnant and was ultimately responsible for her death. She made it her mission to see to it that he was dead.

Cutter had Dickey in mind for the role from the beginning.

“I fully wrote it for her … so then that’s always amazing when you get to fulfill that,” Cutter told TheWrap. “She was better than I even dreamed because she also just brought so much emotion to it.”

“Maybe it’s my own internalized sexism, there was like a minute when I was writing it where I was like, ‘Maybe a woman can’t be as scary as a male gang leader,’” she admitted. “And then no, she’s f–king scary. She’s amazing.”

Season 2, Episode 4 sees Zelda and the biker gang pull up to Margo’s lake house as she and Sophie (Brittany Snow) attempt to be intimate in secret. Zelda attempts to hold Margo hostage, but she calls the cops eventually leading to a large shootout.

Dickey had experience filming with prop guns on set, and “Hunting Wives” was not her first time playing a character from “the other side of the tracks.” But she remembered that this scene in particular was intense.

Dale Dickey in “The Hunting Wives” (Credit: Dana Hawley/Netflix)

“I worked with a lot of guns in my career. It’s kind of weird. I don’t like guns personally. It’s hard to do those scenes with the guns,” she said. “I got choked up a couple of times and kind of I had to stop, but I got it back. It’s just it’s intense … just as Dale, it was hard. For Zelda, it was necessary.”

After many of her compadres died attempting to fend off the police, the cops asked anyone left in the house to exit with their hands up. Zelda emerged with her hands behind her head, but before she seemingly turns herself in she yells: “ACAB motherf–ker!”

This results in several gunshots that ultimately lead to her death.

“I felt the most powerful I’ve ever felt,” Dickey said of uttering those final words.

“The Hunting Wives” Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix now.