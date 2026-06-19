Oliver Tree’s Mom Pays Tribute to Late Singer After Fatal Helicopter Crash: ‘Our Dear Son’

Oliver Tree’s mother paid tribute to the late singer following his death in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

In a short message posted to Facebook on Thursday, Christine Begin Nickell wrote, “Our dear son Oliver, you made this world a better place. We are so proud of you. RIP.”

Nickell also uploaded a throwback photo of Tree, born Oliver Tree Nickell, which saw the late artist smiling wide while holding a dog.

As we previously reported, Tree, who was known for viral hits like “Life Goes On” and “Miss You” in the early 2020s, died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Brazil. He was 32.

The news was shared by CNN Brazil and TMZ at the time. The helicopter carried six people, including the pilot, and crashed into a second helicopter. There were no survivors.

The Government of the State of Rio de Janeiro acknowledged the tragedy on X, writing, “We express our deep sorrow for the six victims resulting from the accident involving two aircraft in the Southwest Zone of Rio de Janeiro. In this moment of pain, I express my solidarity to the family members and friends of the victims of the tragedy.”

Tree had been in Brazil amid his world tour, where the singer previously performed in São Paulo on June 6. He was set to perform next in Lisbon, though tickets for the remainder of his tour have since been canceled.

It’s unclear where Tree stood with his family, as, after his death, a clip from his appearance on “The Zach Sang” show surface – which showed the singer declaring he had no plans to leave his wealth to his loved ones.

“I don’t believe that any of the wealth or the things that get made from it is mine,” Tree said in the April sit down. “My will is set up that when I pass, my family, no one’s going to get a penny. If I have a wife or kids or anything, not getting a f–king penny.”

As he continued, Tree explained that he wanted his riches to go to other artists, noting, “So, I’ve set up a foundation. It’s called Dr. Oliver Tree’s Art Grants for Baby Geniuses. And it’s set up so that, basically the interest generated from my music will take mostly that. But there’s also room for other money, because when I die, my art will continue to have residuals and probably be worth more than it is now.”