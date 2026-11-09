SiriusXM CEO Jennifer Witz to Depart, Former Tubi Head Anjali Sud to Take Over in January

After almost two and a half decades with the company, Jennifer Witz is stepping down as CEO of SiriusXM. She will be replaced by Anjali Sud, the former head of Tubi, starting Jan. 1, 2027.

Witz will remain with SiriusXM in an advisory role through 2027.

Sud has served as an independent director on SiriusXM’s Board of Directors since March of 2025. In her new role, she will remain a member of the Board. Currently the CEO of Tubi, it was recently announced that Sud would be departing the company for another opportunity after Fox formally acquired Roku. As head of Tubi, Sud led the streamer’s rapid expansion and impressive revenue while spearheading its growth to reach more than 110 million monthly active users.

“I am honored to lead SiriusXM in its next chapter,” said Sud. “Premium audio experiences will be more important than ever to the future of entertainment, and I believe SiriusXM can evolve to lead that future. Since joining the Board, I have gained a deeper appreciation for the company’s strengths and potential. I look forward to working with the team to execute with ambition and expand value for our subscribers, advertisers, artists, creators, talent, partners and shareholders.”

“Anjali has built some of the most successful consumer entertainment platforms. In her previous roles, she scaled audiences, expanded platforms and led businesses supported by both advertising and subscription models,” Greg Maffei, chairman of the SiriusXM Board, said. “With her digital media experience, CEO-level success, and Board perspective, we are confident Anjali will hit the ground running and build on our momentum as we continue to execute against our objectives. We believe she will be an outstanding CEO for SiriusXM.”

Maffei also praised Witz, highlighting how she expanded in-car penetration for the premium streamer, the company’s exclusive advertising partnership with YouTube,and how SiriusXM, under her six years as CEO, hit record-high customer satisfaction and record-low churn.

“SiriusXM is now generating its best core financial metrics in years, returning to revenue growth and generating near-record levels of free cash flow. Jennifer is leaving SiriusXM with a strong foundation, and we are grateful for her leadership,” Maffei said.

“Leading SiriusXM has been the most meaningful experience of my career,” said Witz. “I am particularly proud of what our team has accomplished in strengthening the subscriber experience, expanding our advertising business, and unlocking greater value across our broader portfolio. I firmly believe that SiriusXM is on a strong path and that now is the time for a transition. Anjali brings the perspective, leadership and understanding of the business needed to guide the company forward. While I will be leaving my role as CEO, I’ll remain a lifelong subscriber and supporter of SiriusXM.”