Spice Girls Reunite to Perform ‘Spice Up Your Life’ in Leeds | Video

Two of the Spice Girls — Mel C and Mel B, aka Melanie Chisholm and Melanie Brown — reunited in Leeds this weekend to perform the group’s hit “Spice Up Your Life” together. A clip shared by Chisholm on Instagram has been getting a lot of attention from fans who are hoping for a full Spice Girls reunion.

“We love yall🙌❤️🔥 that was Hot Hot Hot!! It’s giving tour, outfits, vocals, dance all of the above! You nailed it 😍,” one fan wrote in Chisholm’s comments.

“Girls, we’d love to see you all together again, creating another great song. I know it’s easy to keep asking, but that’s not the intention of your supporting community,” another wrote. “We just want to celebrate you, while celebrating our own lives with you – through everything you, THE Spice Girls, have given and taught us over the years… and keep on passing your message along. We love you. We sincerely do. Not with obsession, but with deeeeep gratitude. ✨🙏🏻✨.”

The Spice Girls last toured as a five-member group in 2008, and four of the members (Chisholm and Brown as well as Emma Bunton and Geri Haliwell) last toured together in 2019. Victoria Beckham did not join the group at the time, but did reunite for the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

In March The Daily Mail reported that a planned Spice Girls 30th anniversary tour was cancelled. “No, there is no reunion. We are communicating all the time. We want to do something – who knows when,: Chisholm told The Smallzy Show on KIIS Radio at the time. “But I still feel very optimistic and I keep my fingers crossed that you will see the Spice Girls together at some point in the future.”

“Spice Up Your Life” was released the lead single on the group’s “Spiceworld” record in October 1997.