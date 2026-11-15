Taylor Swift Says Humans Are ‘Still Winning’ at Making Music

Taylor Swift argued that human creativity continues to connect with listeners in ways technology cannot replicate, praising Rosalía and Olivia Dean as examples of artists making music rooted in the human experience.

“If I look back at the past year in music, there are two perfect albums that I love and keep returning to: Olivia Dean’s and Rosalía’s,” Swift said during a virtual press conference for Golden Globe voters to promote “I Knew It, I Knew You,” the song she wrote for “Toy Story 5”, according to Vanity Fair Spain.

Swift described Rosalía’s “Lux” as “a conceptual, ambitious and expansive album that could only have been born from her own life experience.” She also praised Dean’s “The Art of Loving,” calling it “a warm hug” that she listens to “constantly, in almost any situation.”

“These records are wonderful because they are human, they are made by people and they deal with the human experience. That’s why we, as human beings, connect with them,” Swift said.

“When human beings create something so extraordinary, I think that should elevate and inspire the rest of us,” she continued. “It should also make us feel that we really are still winning. Human beings are still winning at this.”

Swift reflected on the way the music industry has changed during her 20 years in it, and while she did not explicitly mention artificial intelligence during the press conference, her remarks about the value of human-made music come as she has taken steps to protect her own voice and likeness from potential AI misuse.

In April, Swift filed three trademark applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office covering two spoken phrases — “Hey, it’s Taylor Swift” and “Hey, it’s Taylor” — as well as a photograph of the singer holding a pink guitar onstage. The filings were designed to give her additional legal avenues to challenge unauthorized uses and imitations of her voice and image as AI-generated content becomes increasingly sophisticated and more used.

Swift’s protection efforts have since expanded internationally. In October, it was reported by Music Business Worldwide that her company, TAS Rights Management, filed additional trademark applications in the United Kingdom, European Union and Australia, including applications covering her voice.

“On the other hand, there’s been a lot of talk lately about technology and music creation. I try to be optimistic about it, based on what I see happening in the world,” Swift added during the press conference.

The comments also arrive as Swift campaigns for what could become her first Oscar nomination. Her original song “I Knew It, I Knew You,” written with Jack Antonoff, is in contention for the Academy Award for best original song. Swift has yet to receive an Oscar nomination.