Tyler, the Creator Flames Fan for Sharing Security Camera Footage of Him Shopping in Her Store: ‘So Annoying’

Tyler, the Creator took issue Saturday with a female fan who appeared to share security footage of him shopping in her bookstore, decrying that it was done without his permission, that it invaded his privacy and that “space should be respected no matter how many lyrics you know.”

“So annoying,” the musician and “Marty Supreme” actor wrote in an Instagram Story, which included a screenshot of the footage. “Just existing, living, minding your biz and next thing u know it’s security footage of you just existing uploaded so folks can either prove they saw you or get some engagement they crave.”

Tyler, The Creator took to his Instagram Stories, speaking out after security footage of him was shared online without his consent pic.twitter.com/STUXOmmvDN — Complex (@Complex) April 18, 2026

“I understand the excitement but behavior is going to morph into everyone having footage or anything involving the uploaded for content,” he added. That could include visits to the doctor or the grocery store, “with the way ring and other home things are, soon brushing your teeth or taking a piss is gonna become content without you knowing.”

He later added the situation especially “sucks” because he engaged personally with the fan and shop owner who supposedly posted the footage.

“I congratulated this girl on her amazing book store, keeping physical media alive,” he said. “Even signed something out of pure appreciation for what she was doing.”

“I wanna be able to brush this stuff off but I’m gonna keep being vocal about this,” he wrote toward the post’s end. “Y’all know how I feel about this relationship people think they have with musicians/actors/etc. just because they like some songs or a movie or clothing etc. Not over here, space should be respected no matter how many lyrics you know.”

The rapper did not identify the bookstore owner in question. In March, he took a cafe to task for posting an AI generated image of him. “FAKE YOU WEIRDO,” he replied to the post, which featured him eating breakfast while working on his laptop.