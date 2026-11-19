It’s once again time for country music’s biggest night.

The 60th annual Country Music Awards return this week, and they’re marking the milestone with some massive performances. Among them? None other than Taylor Swift, making her first appearance at the show in 13 years. She’s nominated for her song “I Knew It, I Knew You,” from “Toy Story 5.” So, how can Swifties ensure they don’t miss it?

Here are all the details you’ll need.

What time are the CMAs this year?

The 2026 CMAs will take place live at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

Where can I watch them?

You’ve got a couple of options on this one. If you’d like to watch the awards show via the cable broadcast, you can tune into ABC. If you’d prefer to stream it, you can do that on Disney+. The show will also be available next day on Hulu.

Who’s hosting this year?

Lainey Wilson will host the CMAs this year, marking her third time hosting the event.

Who’s performing at the show?

As always, the CMAs will feature performances from country music favorites. This year, that includes Luke Combs, Vince Gill, Megan Moroney, Mumford & Sons, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, Stephen Wilson Jr. and more.

But, one of the biggest performances of the night will come from the one and only Taylor Swift, who last appeared on the show more than a decade ago. Swift is nominated this year for Single of the Year with “I Knew It, I Knew You,” from “Toy Story 5,” marking her 26th career CMA nomination.