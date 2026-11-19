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Taylor Swift was feeling nostalgic at Wednesday’s CMA Awards in Nashville, as she incorporated one of her country classics into her performance of “I Knew It, I Knew You.”

Swift took the stage at the 60th annual awards show, hosted by Lainey Wilson for the third year in a row, to perform “I Knew It, I Knew You,” which is nomination for single of the year. However, halfway through her performance of the “Toy Story 5” anthem, Swift began rocking out to 2006 country hit, “Our Song.” She was joined onstage by fellow country legend Keith Urban, who played the banjo alongside Swift’s backup singers and band.