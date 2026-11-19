Taylor Swift was feeling nostalgic at Wednesday’s CMA Awards in Nashville, as she incorporated one of her country classics into her performance of “I Knew It, I Knew You.”
Swift took the stage at the 60th annual awards show, hosted by Lainey Wilson for the third year in a row, to perform “I Knew It, I Knew You,” which is nomination for single of the year. However, halfway through her performance of the “Toy Story 5” anthem, Swift began rocking out to 2006 country hit, “Our Song.” She was joined onstage by fellow country legend Keith Urban, who played the banjo alongside Swift’s backup singers and band.
Additional celebrity cameos included Brad Paisley, Sugarland, Little Big Town, Eric Church, Lainey Wilson and Brooks & Dunn.
Wednesday’s performance marks the first time in decade that Swift has attended country music’s biggest night and 13 years since her last performance at the show.
Swift received a nomination for “Toy Story 5’s” “I Knew It, I Knew You,” which she produced alongside Jack Antonoff, in the single of the year category alongside Ella Langley’s “Be Her” and “Choosin’ Texas,” as well as Lainey Wilson’s “Somewhere Over Laredo” and Cody Johnson’s “The Fall.”
Swift is quite well-decorated with CMA awards, with this year’s single of the year nod marking her 26th CMA nomination. She first attended the show in 2006 and won her first award in 2007 with the Horizon Award.
Just two years later, she scored the Entertainer of the Year winner in 2009, and since then has stood as the youngest artist with the honor. By 2013, she was honored with the Pinnacle Award, and was presented the award with Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, George Strait, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban and Rascal Flatts, artists who Swift had previously opened for.
It was during the 2013 awards that she performed “Red” with Vince Gill and Alison Krauss, which marked her last performance at the show since Wednesday.