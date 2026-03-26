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Where to Watch the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Plus, check out which Grammy-winning hip-hop star will be taking the stage to host and be honored with the Landmark Award

Raquel Harris
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025 (Getty Images)
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025 (Getty Images)

The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards have nearly arrived and some the biggest stars in music will be recognized for their radio hits that kept us on the dance floor all 2025.

The ceremony will be held at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, where host Ludacris will be given the 2026 iHeartRadio Landmark Award, which honors artists whose music has helped shape culture over decades.

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In addition, iHeartRadio will present Miley Cyrus with the Innovator Award, while John Mellencamp will receive the iHeartRadio Icon Award.

There’s a lot to look forward to. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

What time are the iHeartRadio Music Awards?

The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards kick off on Thursday, March 26, on Fox from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT. The awards show will air live on the East Coast and will be tape-delayed on the West Coast.

Are the iHeartRadio Music Awards streaming?

The awards ceremony will broadcast live across iHeartRadio stations, as well as on the iHeartRadio app. Other subscription-based streaming options include  FuboTVHulu + Live TVSling TVDirecTV Stream or YouTube TV

Who’s nominated?

Nominees this year include Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Cardi B and more. This year, Swift leads the pack with nine nominations — and she is already the most-awarded artist in the event’s history, with 34 wins.

Who’s hosting?

Rapper and actor Ludacris is set to host the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Who’s performing?

Several musicians are taking the stage on Thursday, including John Mellencamp, TLC, Kehlani, Alex Warren, Laney Wilson and more.

"The Life of a Showgirl" (Credit: Taylor Swift/Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott)
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Raquel Harris

Raquel Calhoun

Raquel Calhoun is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured on several platforms, including Ebony magazine, NPR, Fox…

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