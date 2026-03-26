Where to Watch the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards have nearly arrived and some the biggest stars in music will be recognized for their radio hits that kept us on the dance floor all 2025.

The ceremony will be held at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, where host Ludacris will be given the 2026 iHeartRadio Landmark Award, which honors artists whose music has helped shape culture over decades.

In addition, iHeartRadio will present Miley Cyrus with the Innovator Award, while John Mellencamp will receive the iHeartRadio Icon Award.

There’s a lot to look forward to. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

What time are the iHeartRadio Music Awards?

The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards kick off on Thursday, March 26, on Fox from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT. The awards show will air live on the East Coast and will be tape-delayed on the West Coast.

Are the iHeartRadio Music Awards streaming?

The awards ceremony will broadcast live across iHeartRadio stations, as well as on the iHeartRadio app. Other subscription-based streaming options include FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream or YouTube TV.

Who’s nominated?

Nominees this year include Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Cardi B and more. This year, Swift leads the pack with nine nominations — and she is already the most-awarded artist in the event’s history, with 34 wins.

Who’s hosting?

Rapper and actor Ludacris is set to host the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Who’s performing?

Several musicians are taking the stage on Thursday, including John Mellencamp, TLC, Kehlani, Alex Warren, Laney Wilson and more.