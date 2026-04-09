‘Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair’ Review: Nostalgic Revival Ends Too Soon

The worst part about Disney’s “Malcolm in the Middle” revival is that it’s only a miniseries. The four-episode project, which was originally pitched as a movie, firmly replants viewers into the world of Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) and his wild family without missing a beat, and leaves you wanting so much more.

When the original series debuted on Fox in 2000, it set the tone for future comedies like “Modern Family,” “Scrubs” and “The Office” with its single-camera style. There were fast transitions, a character that broke the fourth wall, and chaotic risks that paid off in big laughs. Bryan Cranston as father-figure Hal was game for anything, from having his wife shave him naked in that memorable opening breakfast scene, to covering himself in bees.

Brothers Malcolm, Reese (Justin Berfield), Dewey (Erik Per Sullivan) and Francis (Christopher Masterson) realistically depicted sibling relationships and antics that, although heightened for comedy, were relatable for working-class families. Add in a strict and overworked mom, Lois (Jane Kaczmarek), and a genius son who often felt like his clan didn’t understand him, and there was something for everyone. It was ideal 2000s family viewing.

Fast forward to 2026, almost 20 years to the day that the series finale aired, and the family is back on Hulu for one last hurrah. The series picks up with Malcolm and his teen daughter Leah (Keeley Karsten) living their lives apart from the rest of the family. Leah has no idea they exist, while Malcolm has decided he is calmer without them. But when Hal and Lois celebrate their 40th anniversary and Malcolm dodges their calls, they decide enough is enough.

It’s a smart, passing-of-the-baton premise, in which Leah joins Malcolm in breaking the fourth wall, giving voice to a new generation of this family. Leah is very much like Malcolm, only a girl, which leads to all kinds of problems at school and with friendships. She’s just as if not more socially awkward than her father, even when she’s trying hard to fit in or do the right thing.

Karsten is perfectly cast in the role, bringing an innocent earnestness to the gig while easily selling the fast dialogue and awkward facial expressions that kid-Muniz brought all those years ago. Their duo is completed with the addition of Malcolm’s new girlfriend, Tristan (Kiana Madeira), his perfect match.

Frankie Muniz in “Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair.” (Disney/David Bukach)

Back at the core family home, things have improved slightly. The house is cleaner and better cared for, the boys have grown up and begun their own lives, and while Reese, Francis and his wife Piama (Emy Coligado) still haunt the house, they also contribute in new ways. Dewey, now played by Sullivan look-alike Caleb Ellsworth-Clark, appears largely via Zoom as he’s now a famous travelling musician. Jamie, now played by Anthony Timpano, is serving in the military.

In their places at home is the sixth child, Kelly, a character that was hinted at in the original finale. Here, they’re played by non-binary actor Vaughan Murrae, who is a delightful addition to the cast. If Malcolm and Dewey were the geniuses, Kelly brings the street smarts in a way that elevates the stories even further.

While both families spend much of the revival apart, the premise allows each character to follow their own journeys. Hal, in particular, becomes an anchor point through a series of events that would spoil the story to reveal. However, Cranston fans can look forward to a memorable scene in which Hal faces off against Evil Hal, reminding everyone of the actor’s brilliant range.

Jane Kaczmarek and Bryan Cranston in “Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair.” (Disney/David Bukach)

When the families inevitably come together, it’s like catching up with an old friend you haven’t seen in forever, yet no time has passed. Creator Linwood Boomer found ways to bring in almost every recurring character from the original series, while paying homage to actors like Cloris Leachman and Daniel von Bargen who have passed away in the years since the show ended.

It’s a sweet, short and nostalgic trip down memory lane with plenty of Easter eggs for those who watched “Malcolm in the Middle” two decades ago, but it also feels fresh thanks to the balance of new faces. Were the series to carry on it would need to center on Leah and Kelly, which would work so long as a good chunk of the original cast returned in a significant capacity. That’s the key to modernizing this for current audiences while recapturing the viewers who once spent every week with these characters in their living rooms.

For now, “Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair” is an intentional special that catches you up on this family in all the right ways. It’s absurd, funny and at times unexpected, and it does what they say to always do in showbiz: leave them wanting more.

“Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair” premieres Friday on Hulu and Disney+.