Bryan Cranston Says ‘Malcolm’ Revival Is Essential: ‘A Break From the Bombardment’

The return of “Malcolm in the Middle” is necessary in 2026, Bryan Cranston told The Guardian in an interview published Saturday. “Comedy is essential right now. It’s not even important. It’s essential,” he explained.

Cranston cited seemingly increasing reliance on personal devices and phones to support the assertion.

“Because it’s a break from the bombardment of non-stop information. People who have the news on 24 hours a day in their homes, I don’t think they realize the damage they’re doing. You might as well make a house full of asbestos or just have radiation constantly emitting through your house.”

The actor, who also said he’s inadvertantly spent a good chunk of his career unclothed, added.

“Taking my clothes off seems to be my whole life,” Cranston explained. “I thought a nudity clause meant that it was circumspect as to when someone was going to be naked. I didn’t know my agent viewed a nudity clause as ‘nudity is essential’. So here I am, a 70-year-old man parading around in his skivvies – or less.”

Debasing himself in the name of comedic genius is part of the gig.

“I can’t even recall all the things that I’ve done, but all in the name of comedy, man. You gotta go for it,” Cranston said. “I was covered in blue paint. I was tied to the front of a city bus. I had 60,000 honey bees all over me – I got stung in my crotch. In one episode I had to drink a concoction of raw meat and eggs.”

The “Malcolm in the Middle” revival was announced in December 2024. In addition to Cranston, original cast members Frankie Muniz and Jane Kaczmarek will also return.