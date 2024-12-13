‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Revival Set at Disney+ With Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston Returning

“Malcolm in the Middle” will get a second life in a four-episode run coming to Disney+.

Original stars Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek are all attached to return for the limited series, which comes 25 years after “Malcolm in the Middle” first debuted on Fox.

Muniz will reprise his role as Malcolm, while Cranston and Kaczmarek return as parents Hal and Lois, respectively. The new episodes will see Malcolm and his daughter get drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal and Lois demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party, per the official logline.

The premiere date for the limited run, which is produced by 20th Television and New Regency, will be announced at a later time. The returning cast also celebrated the news with their own video statements on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

Series creator Linwood Boomer will return as writer and executive producer for the new episodes. Additional EPs for the series include Cranston; Tracy Katsky (KatCo); Gail Berman; New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann; and Ken Kwapis, who will also direct all four episodes. Jimmy Simons and Laura Delahaye will serve as co-executive producers.

They’re back! Malcolm in the Middle returns with 4 brand-new episodes on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/6nYVzjRq3M — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) December 13, 2024

“‘Malcolm in the Middle’ is a landmark sitcom that captured the essence of family life with humor, heart and relatability,” Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said in a statement. “Its hilarious and heartfelt portrayal of a lovably chaotic family resonated with audiences of all ages, and we’re so excited to welcome the original cast back to bring that magic to life again. With Linwood Boomer and the creative team at the helm, these new episodes will have all the laughs, pranks and mayhem fans loved — along with a few surprises that remind us why this show is so timeless.”

“’Malcolm in the Middle’ literally changed the face of the television comedy landscape when it premiered two decades ago, redefining what the genre could be,” 20th Television president Karey Burke added. “When Linwood Boomer suggested it might be time to bring everyone’s favorite dysfunctional family back for a bit of a reunion, we couldn’t think of a more iconic and influential series to revisit, along with a truly brilliant cast to reunite.”

All episodes of “Malcolm in the Middle” are now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.