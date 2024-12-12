New ‘Prison Break’ Series Scores Pilot Order at Hulu From Elgin James

The new “Prison Break” series is slowly becoming a reality.

Hulu has ordered a pilot for the “Prison Break” follow-on series, with “Mayans M.C.” co-creator Elgin James attached to write, TheWrap has learned. The new series hails from 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

The new “Prison Break” series is being considered a next chapter for the thriller show and is expected to feature a fresh cast of characters attempting a daring jailbreak. James will executive produce alongside “Prison Break” creator Paul Scheuring as well as “Prison Break” EPs Dawn Olmstead, Marty Adelstein and Neal Moritz.

The pilot order comes just over a month after the “Prison Break” series was reported to be in the works at 20th Television, which produced the first run of the show that originally premiered in 2005.

Created by Scheuring, the original series centered on structural engineer Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller), who devises a plan to break his brother, Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell), out of prison after Lincoln is wrongly accused of murdering the brother of the VP.

The series, which ran on Fox from 2005-08 with a one-season revival in 2017, has had a second life on Hulu, where all of its episodes are now streaming. “Prison Break” ranked as the No. 1 most-streamed series in August in the U.S., according to Nielsen data, and has ranked within Nielsen’s Top 10 most-streamed acquired series across 10 weeks in the past fourth months.

On Hulu, “Prison Break” has tallied up nearly 200 million hours streamed between January through October.

James served as co-creator, executive producer and showrunner for FX’s “Mayans M.C.” and also co-created Christopher Walken-led “The Outlaws.” He is represented by WME, Jamie Patricof at Hunting Lane and Tara Kole at Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.