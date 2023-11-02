Hulu is in the early stages of development on a new chapter of “Prison Break” with “Mayans M.C.” cocreator Elgin James attached to write, from 20th Television, the network announced on Thursday.

The original series, which starred Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell as incarcerated brothers, ran on Fox from 2005 to 2008, with a one-season revival in 2017. The new series is expected to feature a fresh cast of characters attempting a daring jailbreak.

The original, which was created by Paul Scheuring, was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Ramin Djawadi’s main title music. It also had a video game “Prison Break: The Conspiracy” released in 2010.

James will serve as writer and executive producer on the revival, with Dawn Olmstead, Paul Scheuring, Marty Adelstein and Neal Moritz set as non-writing executive producers.

Elgin James, along with “Sons of Anarchy” creator Kurt Sutter, teamed up for the crime drama “Mayans M.C.,” which ran for five seasons on FX. James executive produced and show ran the series, whose ensemble cast included Richard Cabral, Danny Pino, J.D. Pardo, Edward James Olmos, Clayton Cardenas and Sulem Calderon.

James then cocreated the Amazon Studios/BBC One comedy crime series “The Outlaws” with British actor/comedian Stephen Merchant. The series stars Merchant and Christopher Walken as criminals working off their debt to society with community service.

James also cowrote the script for feature “Lowriders” for Imagine Entertainment and Universal Pictures, which was released theatrically in 2017. The drama starred Demián Bichir, Gabriel Chavarria, Theo Rossi, Melissa Benoist, Tony Revolori and Eva Longoria.

He made his feature film directorial debut with 2011’s “Little Birds,” which he also wrote and scored. The film, which starred Juno Temple and Leslie Mann, premiered in competition at the Sundance Film Festival and won a National Board of Review Award.

He is repped by WME, Jamie Patricof at Hunting Lane and Tara Kole at Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole