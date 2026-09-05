‘Pete Townshend: Behind Blue Eyes’ Review: Rock Doc Is Long on Talk

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If you’re making a dramatic film and you’ve got Meryl Streep in your cast, you let her act. If you’re making an epic and John Williams is writing the score, you let him soar. If you’re filming a movie and Roger Deakins is your cinematographer, you let him capture the light.

And if you’re making a rock ’n’ roll documentary and Pete Townshend is your subject, you let him talk.

That’s what Frank Marshall and Nigel Sinclair do in “Pete Townshend: Behind Blue Eyes,” which had its world premiere on the opening day of the 2026 Telluride Film Festival on Friday. Townshend, after all, has been known since the 1960s not just as the windmilling guitar maniac and mastermind behind The Who, but as perhaps the best talker, philosopher and pontificator in rock. Sometimes he’s wise and sometimes he talks nonsense, as he would be the first to admit if you catch him in the right mood, but he’s always gloriously entertaining.

And when you’ve also got Who singer Roger Daltrey on hand to gleefully undercut his on-again, off-again musical partner’s pomposity, you can move well beyond the typical “behind the music” rock-doc tropes to capture one of the most combustible and fascinating groups of the last 60-odd years.

In some ways, “Behind Blue Eyes” is a straightforward mixture of talking heads and archival footage, providing The Who’s origin story and trodding chronologically from the early hits (“I Can’t Explain,” “My Generation”) to the “rock opera” breakthrough (“Tommy”) to the ’70s albums (“Who’s Next,” “Quadrophenia”) to the 1978 death of wild-man drummer Keith Moon and the stormy dissolutions and reformations of the ’80s and beyond.

There’s not a lot here that fans won’t already know, but the performance footage from their earliest club gigs to their arena-rock heyday is invigorating, and the devil-may-care zeal with which Townshend and Daltrey discuss their triumphs, failures, arguments and flights of ego is refreshing in this era of closely-guarded public images.

While the film covers almost the entirety of the band’s career and of Townshend’s artistic life, it digs deepest into the period in the late ’60s and early ’70s when Townshend was trying to follow the success of “Tommy” with an even more outlandish project: “Lifehouse,” a multi-disc album and film that would tell a sci-fi story about a future world where rock music didn’t exist, but where it was possible that the individual music emanating from every member of an audience could be combined into a grand cacophony that would create the ultimate healing note. Some of this was going to take place live on stage at the Young Vic theater in London, but none of it made much sense to anybody except Townshend.

“We were completely lost when he started talking about the narrative,” Daltrey says. “The one thing I got was that if we ever do discover the meaning of life, it would be a musical note.” To the surprise of few, they never found that note. “Of course it didn’t happen,” Daltrey adds. “We didn’t know what we were doing.”

In the end, “Lifehouse” fell apart but many of its songs were repurposed for the less ambitious but wildly successful “Who’s Next” album, which is widely considered The Who’s best work. “Ironically,” Townshend says in the film, “the more successful the album became, the more devastated I felt about it. That was the beginning of the end of it all.”

The film’s materials bill this as “one of the greatest untold stories in rock and roll,” but in many ways that’s a significant overstatement: Over the last 30 years, versions of the “Who’s Next” album have been released that include almost 100 extra tracks destined for or associated with “Lifehouse,” along with copious discussion and documentation. It’s probably accurate to call the aborted work rock’s second most famous lost album after the Beach Boys’ “Smile,” but it’s not a mystery by any means.

It is, however, a meaty section of “Behind Blue Eyes,” and one that draws some of the craziest, the funniest and the saddest stories out of Townshend. Then again, the movie is filled with great stories from every period, going back to when the former art student had a hit and became a spokesperson for disaffected teens with his first song, “I Can’t Explain.”

That song began with the line, “Got a feeling inside/Can’t explain,” and in retrospect the irony is thick – because as “Behind Blue Eyes” demonstrates, Pete Townshend has spent the last 61 years doing a whole lot of explaining.