Tony-Winning Composer Duncan Sheik Hospitalized in ‘Critical but Stable Condition’

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Duncan Sheik, the Tony-winning composer behind “Spring Awakening,” has been hospitalized and is in “critical but stable condition.”

The singer-songwriter’s family issued a statement on his health status Wednesday evening, but did not share specifics surrounding what caused Sheik’s hospitalization.

“We would like to share an update with Duncan’s fans and the public,” a statement on the composer’s Instagram read. “Duncan is currently receiving medical care and remains in critical but stable condition. Out of respect for Duncan and our family, we will not be sharing any further medical details at this time.”



The statement added: “We kindly ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time and will provide updates when appropriate. Thank you for the continued love and support.”

Sheik’s hospitalization comes as his new musical, “Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen,” is slated to begin its Off-Broadway run later in September. Additionally, an Off-Broadway revival of the aforementioned musical “Spring Awakening,” which launched Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff and John Gallagher Jr. to stardom on the Broadway scene, is set for a November debut.

Specifically, director Danya Taymor is helming the 2026 Off-Broadway revival, which will start previews at Studio Seaview in November and open on December 17.

As for “Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen,” previews for this new musical are set to begin on Sept. 25 at The Night Egg at the Culture Club with Sophia Anne Caruso starring.

Outside of his work on Broadway, Sheik is best known for his 1996 hit song, “Barely Breathing.” This song earned Sheik a Grammy Award nomination for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

He later pivoted his focus to the theater, where he wrote the music alongside co-creator Steven Sater’s lyrics for “Spring Awakening.” Sheik nabbed two Tony’s for his work, including Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations. Following its original Broadway run, which ran 859 performances between 2006 and 2009, “Spring Awakening” was later revived in 2015 by the Deaf West Theatre and directed by Michael Arden.