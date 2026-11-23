It may not be obvious from watching the movie, but “It’s a Wonderful Life” is the Willy Loman of Christmas shows. Watching it unfold on stage with Andrew Rannells playing the James Stewart role, you can’t miss seeing the enormous challenge of it for an actor.

What Rannells lacks in the gravitas Stewart brought to playing the suicidal George Bailey he makes up for with gee-whiz, gung-ho enthusiasm to rescue Bailey Brothers Building & Loan from the clutches of arch-villain Mr. Potter.

Because George Bailey recovers from his great depression, the character actually has to hit more notes than even the despairing Willy Loman — and all in 90 minutes!

The new stage version of “It’s a Wonderful Life” opened Sunday at the Broadhurst Theatre, running about 20 fewer minutes than Frank Capra’s 1946 movie classic. Joe Landry adapts the story “The Greatest Gift,” by Philip Van Doren Stern, which is also the source material for the movie.

On stage, the story of a man who gets to see what the town of Bedford Falls would be if he had never lived gets off to a rough start under Jerry Zaks’ direction. The film version features a number of flashbacks showcasing George Bailey’s youth as a life saver. Literally. He saves his drowning brother. He saves a pharmacist from poisoning half the town. This stage version can’t fully visualize those episodes because this stage version is a radio play, set in 1946 and being broadcast live from a studio in New York City, complete with “applause” signs. That vintage charm wears off somewhere between the drowning and the pills.

The play finally takes shape when Rannells’ Bailey “rescues” Clarence the Angel, performed with great pixilated charm by Tituss Burgess.

A surprise success is Lisa Rinna in a variety of roles. No surprise is her deft interpretation of the floozy Violet (Gloria Grahame in the movie); totally convincing and unexpected is Rinna’s portrayal of the Bailey kids and others.

Watching Donna Reed in the movie, you may not realize that Mary Bailey is a thankless role. You realize it immediately watching Megan Hilty on stage.

Harry Hamlin narrates. He also plays Mr. Potter and other roles without distinguishing much between any of them.