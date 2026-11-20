It’s the Shakespeare production for people who hate Shakespeare.

Starring Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell, Jamie Lloyd’s party-down production of “Much Ado About Nothing” opened at the Winter Garden after a stint in London. The festivities begin with dancing ushers and blaring pop music, and when the curtain finally goes up, there’s enough confetti dumped on stage to launch a dozen presidential conventions.

The highpoint of any “Much Ado” comes when Benedick overhears a few of his cohorts lying about how much his nemesis Beatrice secretly loves him. Hiddleston makes the most of the moment by literally burying himself in the confetti, and if that doesn’t make you fall in love him, Hiddleston crushes himself under a big Jeff Koons balloon heart. Actually, that pink prop and the rest of the set are designed by Soutra Gilmour.

How could Atwell’s Beatrice top that scene when her cohorts attempt to fool her into believing she’s loved by her nemesis Benedick? It’s fun for a few seconds when life-size poster cut-outs of Atwell and Hiddleston, playing their Marvel movie doppelgangers (“Captain America,” “Thor”), make an appearance on stage. Otherwise, there’s no contest who gets the bigger laughs or generates the most affection from the audience.

Beyond the slapstick, Hiddleston charms by being totally self-deprecating in his character’s many machinations. This Benedick has so little to prove that his relaxed delivery turns the Bard’s iambic pentameter into something as easily digested as dialogue written by David Mamet or Stephen Adly Guirgis. Playing the prince Don Pedro, Gerald Kyd is equally expert at making the poetry accessible to us American commoners.

Not so much Atwell. She presents an uncommonly stiff Beatrice. Oh, I forgot: Atwell’s prickly because she has turned Beatrice into a feminist.

Lloyd’s direction offers a few surprise portrayals. There’s a sexually fluid Margaret (Mason Alexander Park), a TikTok bimbo Hero (Mara Huf) and a tired old queen Don John (Tim Steed). Elsewhere, it’s a fairly standard “Much Ado” performance-wise. That’s fine during Act 1 when there’s more dancing (choreography by Fabian Aloise), singing of pop standards (Park in good voice) and most of the confetti dumping.

In Act 2, Lloyd runs out of ideas to keep us diverted, although it’s nice that he completely cuts the constable Dogberry. Michael Keaton’s portrayal of the rustic singlehandedly sinks Kenneth Branagh’s 1993 movie version.

Critics and audiences have hailed Lloyd as being a great innovative director. It would be nice, however, if he’d put a moratorium on exposing the brick back wall of the stage in every show he puts on Broadway.