Nathan Lane Names Jack Black as His Choice for a ‘Producers’ Revival: ‘The Only Guy I Could Think Of’ | Video

Jack Black would be a great choice for a revival of “The Producers,” Nathan Lane said on the “Gold Derby” podcast.

“Don’t you think if they could get Jack Black — that’s who I would cast,” the three-time Tony winner said in the Friday episode. “When I see him hosting ‘SNL’, he’s the most adorable, brilliantly funny guy. He’s a wonderful actor, but he’s so dynamic, and he can really sing. He has a great singing voice. So, that’s who I would go after, to get Jack.”

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Lane continued, “He doesn’t have to, he’s starring in several franchises. He doesn’t need to do any shows a week. But you know, for a lark … if you asked him really nice, maybe. To be honest with you, he’s the only guy I could think of that I would go, ‘Oh, that’s a reason to do it, to bring it back.’ To get to see Jack play that part—he has that same kind of Zero Mostel madness.”

But the actor, who starred in the original stage production and the musical film alongside Matthew Broderick, also said he isn’t sure a revival is in the future.

“I wonder if they’ll ever do another revival in New York,” Lane added. “I don’t know, everyone’s become so terribly sensitive now. I think the only way you can do it is just to do it, and don’t apologize for it. We’re still laughing at the original film. Obviously, I didn’t see this new version in the West End, but I know it’s been a big success.”

Black has become one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, and his movies have brought in more than $11 billion at the box office. “They talk about the four-quadrant movie,” said Paul Dergarabedian, head of marketplace trends at Comscore, told TheWrap. “Jack Black is the four-quadrant movie star.”

His role as Bowser in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” marked a significant turn for Black, and his movies have combined for $3.3 billion in the last three years alone.