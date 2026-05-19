‘The Housemaid’ Stage Play Adaptation in the Works From Lionsgate

Lionsgate is developing a live stage adaptation of “The Housemaid,” its December 2025 release that has grossed nearly $400 million at the worldwide box office, the company announced Tuesday.

The seductive psychological thriller, based on Freida McFadden’s multi-million dollar selling novel, is being developed for the stage via the production company Melting Pot, led by Simon Friend and Hanna Osmolska, a three-time Tony Award winner known for “Life of Pi” and “Paranormal Activity” on Broadway, and playwright Bekah Brunstetter, a Tony Award nominee for Best Book of a Musical for “The Notebook.”

The production marks the latest step in the studio’s continued expansion of “The Housemaid” franchise, with “The Housemaid’s Secret,” based on the next book in the best-selling trilogy, expected to enter production later this year for a global theatrical release on Dec. 17, 2027.

“’The Housemaid’ has all the elements for a successful stage adaptation – a blockbuster title, compelling characters, and a story full of twists and turns that builds tension and momentum in a way that naturally lends itself to the stage,” Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate’s president, global products & experiences, said in a statement. “This project reflects how our hit films and IP can be transformed into novel experiences. We’re excited to collaborate with Simon, Hanna, and Bekah to bring ‘The Housemaid’ to theatre‑goers in a new and intimate way.”

“When I first read ‘The Housemaid’ it was exhilarating, and what occurred to me is how truly theatrical the story is, not only happening largely in a single, claustrophobic location, but the twisty elements which contemporize what has long worked in potboiler stage thrillers,” Friend added. “Bringing this story to live theatre, after the immensely successful film, offers the chance to heighten its intensity in a shared way, and we’re thrilled to join forces with Lionsgate and Bekah.”

Brunstetter added: “I’m so thrilled to be bringing this gripping, emotional, strange and even funny story to the stage. Not only have I fallen in love with the adaptation process and bringing books to life on both stage and screen, I’m extremely excited to dig into ‘The Housemaid’s’ incredibly universal themes of jealousy, the pain of desire, and the traumas that connect us.”

Recently, Lionsgate successfully launched “The Hunger Games: On Stage” in London, in a purpose-built theatre in Canary Wharf. Lionsgate will also kick off a North American tour of a new stage production of “Dirty Dancing” this August, and the studio is developing a musical production of the $500-million grossing, four-time Oscar winner “La La Land” from producer Marc Platt, headed for Broadway.

For the stage, Melting Pot’s work includes the West End, Broadway and international hit “Life of Pi,” which won five Olivier Awards and three Tony Awards (including Best Scenic Design of a Play), “Paranormal Activity” – soon to open on Broadway as well as its Olivier-nominated West End run, Academy Award-winner Florian Zeller’s play “The Truth” opening in the West End next month, the world premiere musical of David Nicholls’ novel “One Day,” as well as “Ghost Stories,” “The Girl on the Train,” and “Inspector Morse: House of Ghosts.”

For film, Friend produced “The Father,” which was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and went on to win two statuettes, including Anthony Hopkins’ second Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

As we mentioned, Brunstetter will write the play. She earned her Tony Award nomination for her work on the book for the Broadway musical “The Notebook,” which she penned with Ingrid Michaelson. Later this month, her play “Mother’s Day” will debut as part of the DNA New Works Program at La Jolla Playhouse. Brunstetter is also creator of the upcoming Peacock television series, “The Five-Star Weekend,” starring Jennifer Garner. As a writer and producer, her TV work includes “This is Us,” “Sirens,” “Maid” and “American Gods.”