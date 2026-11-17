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The wait for “3 Body Problem” Season 2 is inching closer and closer and we now have our first look at Earth facing an alien invasion.

Following the news that the second season of Netflix’s sci-fi hit lands Jan. 14, 2027, a teaser for the new episodes has also been revealed. Following the reveal in Season 1 that Earth was being targeted by an alien invasion, the second season is all about Earth preparing to stave off its own extinction.

The teaser opens with a message from the incoming aliens – known as the Trisolarans – explaining that they are sending an emissary to Earth in hopes to talk and end any oncoming conflict between the two.

“Wake up,” Liam Cunningham’s character Thomas Wade says in the teaser. “They haven’t flown 24 trillion miles to negotiate. They are coming to exterminate us.”

What follows shows the people of Earth preparing for the Trisolaran arrival. Some panic, some fight, others find comfort in the people around them. It all seems to lead to one explosive interaction after another.

“3 Body Problem” is being adapted by David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo and premiered back in March 2024. Shortly after the first season became a hit for Netflix, it was announced that the series was being renewed not just for a second season but a third and final season as well.

The three seasons adapt Cixin Liu’s “Remembrances of Earth’s Past” trilogy, which is composed of “The Three-Body Problem,” “The Dark Forest” and “Death’s End.”

Based on the books, “3 Body Problem” centers on one woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China during the Cultural Revolution, a decision which intertwines with a group of Oxford friends decades later who find themselves roped into confronting an alien threat that has the potential to destroy humanity, per the official logline.