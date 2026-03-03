‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Star Reacts to Fan ‘Negativity’ About Her Race

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” star Tanzyn Crawford clapped back recently to fan backlash to her race, saying that endured “negativity” around Tanselle Too-Tall not being white, but, “At the end of the day, I’m employed — and I’m following my dreams.”

The latest “Game of Thrones” prequel was praised in some circles for not being “woke” and starring two male leads in masculine and heroic roles. But others took issue with Crawford’s casting as Tanselle, the puppeteer who catches Dunk’s eye at the Ashford Meadows tourney.

“It was intimidating to step into something that people are so connected to, love so much and have a lot of opinions about,” Crawford told Wonderland magazine in an interview published last month. “I definitely did get some negativity around race, but at the end of the day, I’m employed — and I’m following my dreams.”

Any personal concerns she had about joining the project were quickly alleviated by “Game of Thrones” author and franchise creator George R. R. Martin himself. His insistence that she was the ideal Tanselle gave her that extra burst of confidence to step into the role.

“[Martin told me] ‘You’re exactly what I pictured [for Tanselle]’,” Crawford added. “The beauty of Tanselle in this series is she’s a softer outlet. The rest of the show is very manly, quite harsh and brutal. I think she’s self-confident and has her own little passions and worlds that are very separate from everyone else. Of course, her storyline involves Dunk, but she has her own thing going on.”

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” series rose and rose in viewership across it’s brief six-episode season. The conclusion of the “Game of Thrones” spinoff scored 9.5 million viewers in the U.S. in its first three days of availability, per live-plus-three-day figures from Nielsen and Warner Bros. Discovery.

The second season of the show is currently set to release in 2026 but Crawford’s character does not appear in that story. Instead, the actress can next be seen in another high profile franchise adaptation – “Assassin’s Creed” over at Netflix.