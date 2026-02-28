7 Fantasy Shows to Binge-Watch if You Miss ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” may be over but there are plenty of other stellar fantasy series to binge.
Although the wait for the second season of Dunk and Egg’s adventures should not be terribly long, there is no reason 2026 can’t be filled with one great fantasy show after the next. Whether you want to get more epic in scope with “House of the Dragon” or “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” or keep things cozy with Netflix’s under-viewed “Dark Crystal” series, there truly is a binge waiting for any vibe.
These are the seven shows to binge while you wait for “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” Season 2.
House of the Dragon
Maybe a bit obvious, but if you want more time in Westeros, then “House of the Dragon” can certainly scratch that itch. The series takes place 100 years before “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” and tracks the historic Targaryen civil war The Dance of Dragons. If you’re craving that high fantasy epic with a lot of money thrown at the production, then HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel is the ticket. And if you would rather check out the Targaryens at some of their peak power rather than the flop era we saw them at in “AKOTSK” this will help with that.
The Wheel of Time
“The Wheel of Time” is a rare show that improved over its three-season run on Prime Video, going out with a best-yet bang. While the first was rocky for both fans of Robert Jordan’s sprawling book series and TV viewers looking for the next “Game of Thrones,” the third – and unfortunately final – season found its footing and stands as a great adaptation whose potential will sadly never be fully realized. But for the run available, the show offers a dense and lived-in world that’s worth checking out.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Every frame of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” drips with the love and dedication of the people working on it. The series jumps way back to the Second Age and follows Galadriel, Elrond and a host of other historically relevant Middle-Earth denizens as Sauron works to create the titular rings of power on the way to making his One Ring. While the first season had some pacing issues, the second went a long way to turn things around and liven up the speed with which the story unfolds. You’ll be lucky to find a show that is as intricately designed as “The Rings of Power.”
Arcane
“Arcane” has it all. Impeccable writing and themes, gorgeous animation and music that fits every scene and will have you loading up your various Spotify/Apple Music playlists with new entries. In an era that seems more focused on adapting video game IP, it’s going to be tough to top this “League of Legends”-spawned story led by excellent voice work from Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld. “Arcane” is a show that demands to be experienced.
The Last of Us
If your favorite part of “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” was watching a show nail the lone wolf and cub trope, another HBO series has also recently had a lot of success. Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Elle (Bella Ramsey) are the Dunk and Egg of a post-apocalyptic fungal nightmare. Like “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” does with Dunk and Egg’s relationship, Joel and Elle’s serves as the nucleus of this series and does it just as well – if not with a bit more heartbreak.
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” is Netflix’s astounding but criminally underseen fantasy prequel to the cult ’80s film. The amount of love and care put into every frame of this brief prequel to the iconic ’80s film is constantly evident. The show deserves to be seen for the craftsmanship alone, but the story is great and lifted higher by an impressive cast, including Taron Edgerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jason Isaacs, Simon Pegg, Mark Hamill, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bill Hader, Andy Samberg and Awkwafina.
His Dark Materials
Another adaptation of a classic fantasy novel series, “His Dark Materials” also flew largely under the radar at HBO despite the popularity of the source material. The three-season run boasts an impressive cast, including Dafne Keen, James McAvoy, Andrew Scott, Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Kit Connor. It’s a faithful adaptation that can scratch the fantasy itch.