Adam Scott Reveals He Was the ‘What Not to Do’ Example in His Daughter’s Acting Class

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Adam Scott may be an incredibly successful actor, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be criticized in an acting class. In fact, on Thursday night, the “Severance” star revealed that he was actually a “what not to do” example in an acting class — one that his own daughter took.

Scott stopped by “The Tonight Show,” as he’s currently in New York filming season 3 of “Severance,” and noted that his family was with him for awhile. According to Scott, his teenage daughter was taking acting classes over the summer and, on the first day of one of them, he was part of the lesson.

“Her teacher kind of gathered everybody, and he put up a screen, and he was like ‘Okay!’ And he showed video of my audition for ‘The Office,’ and then he showed video of John Krasinski’s audition for ‘The Office,’ and then he put it to the class. He’s like ‘Okay, let’s discuss why he got the job, and he didn’t.’”

Play video

“I’m just happy to know that, like, in a prestigious acting class, I’m the subject of, like, what not to do,” Scott joked.

Apparently, the instructor had “no idea” that Scott’s daughter was part of the class, and thus confused by her “mortified” reaction. So, as she was exiting the class, Scott said, the teacher pulled her aside to ask if she knew one of the actors.

“And then he kind of put two and two together with her last name, and he felt terrible,” Scott said. “It was kind of great.”

You can watch Adam Scott’s full appearance on “The Tonight Show” in the video above.